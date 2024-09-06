2025 AFCON: Super Eagles chase six points against Benin Republic, Rwanda

Super Eagles in training

Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has assured Nigerian fans that Super Eagles are fully prepared to secure all six points in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The 2023 AFCON silver medalists will first face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7, before travelling to Kigali for a clash with Rwanda on Tuesday, September 10.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Eguavoen expressed confidence in his team’s ability to win both encounters while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

“Our objective is clear: to pick up six points from both matches. The players are aware of this goal and are committed to achieving it. The matches will not be easy; no qualifying game can be taken lightly because every team is fighting for a place in the finals. However, we have had discussions with the players, and everyone is on the same page,” Eguavoen said.

Eguavoen also dismissed talks of revenge against Benin Republic, focusing instead on the task at hand.

“Starting with the match against Benin Republic on Saturday, our focus is purely on securing three points. After that, we aim for another three points in Kigali on Tuesday, which would put us in a strong position for qualification.”

The 2023 AFCON’s Man of the Competition and team captain, William Troost-Ekong, who was sidelined due to injury during the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic, is back in the lineup. The defensive stalwart is expected to provide leadership at the back.

Reigning African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, is also set to return. The striker, who recently signed with Turkish giants Galatasaray, missed the June qualifiers but is now ready to make a significant impact. He is eager to prove his worth to his new club and silence any critics questioning his form.

Eguavoen is likely to start goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, with a backline consisting of Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, and Calvin Bassey. The midfield could feature any three of Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Raphael Onyedika. Forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman will be competing for a place in the attack.

Lookman, recently named among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or, is in outstanding form and will be a key player for Nigeria.

The team is determined to redeem themselves after falling short in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

