2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Lookman, Osimhen score as Super Eagles defeat Benin Republic 3-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen propelled Nigeria to the top of Group D.
Lookman, who was recently nominated for the Ballon d’Or, scored two goals for Nigeria, while Osimhen came off the bench to add another.
The Super Eagles dominated the match, creating numerous scoring chances and effectively neutralizing Benin Republic’s attacks.
Nigeria’s victory sets them up well for the upcoming match against Rwanda on Tuesday. The team’s strong performance against Benin Republic is a positive sign for their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON tournament.