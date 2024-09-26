Eguavoen to continue as Super Eagles Head Coach- NFF

Augustine Eguavoen

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for Augustine Eguavoen to continue as Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen will lead the team in its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Libya next month.

Eguavoen, who has led the Super Eagles three times previously, was in temporary charge during the recent AFCON qualifiers. Under his guidance, the three-time African champions secured a 3-0 victory over Benin Republic and a goalless draw with Rwanda in their first two qualifying matches earlier this month.

The current technical team, which includes Fidelis Ilechukwu, Daniel Ogunmodede, Olatunji Baruwa, and Tomaz Zorec, will continue to support Eguavoen.

Eguavoen and his current technical crew will also take charge of the Super Eagles B team for the qualifying campaign for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled for next year.

In other technical appointments, the NFF approved Coach Justin Madugu to lead the Senior Women’s National Team, the Super Falcons, following the departure of Coach Randy Waldrum. Madugu will head the team’s technical crew on an interim basis until a permanent head coach is appointed.

The Super Falcons’ next major challenge will be the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to take place in Morocco in the summer of next year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.