Eguavoen: I’m still in charge of Super Eagles

Augustine Eguavoen, the interim coach of the Super Eagles, has denied reports that he has resigned from his position following Nigeria’s goalless draw against Rwanda. Eguavoen confirmed he remains in charge of the national team.

Eguavoen has stepped in as interim coach of the Super Eagles on several occasions, largely due to the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) inability to appoint a permanent manager. In his previous stint, he led the Super Eagles to the round of 16 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

His current spell began on a high note, with a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin in the Super Eagles’ opening match of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers last weekend. However, his second game saw Nigeria held to a goalless draw against Rwanda in Kigali on Tuesday.

Following the draw, rumours began circulating that Eguavoen had stepped down as interim coach of Super Eagles. However, the 59-year-old has denied these reports, stressing that any decision about his future with the team will be made in consultation with the NFF.

“It’s quite unfortunate that people just trigger something that is not correct. And the situation we are in now, we don’t need negative stories,” Eguavoen said, as reported by The Cable.

“I’m still very much in charge. I’m the Technical Director of the NFF, saddled with the responsibility of taking the Super Eagles at this moment.”

The NFF has been slow to appoint a new head coach since Finidi George’s departure in June. Given Eguavoen’s recent results, it is likely he will continue to lead the team into the next round of 2025 AFCON qualifiers scheduled for October.

