2025 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles held to goalless draw by Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday.

Coming off a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening match of the qualifiers—where goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen propelled Super Eagles to the top of Group D—the Super Eagles were looking to continue their fine form. However, they struggled to break down a resilient Rwandan side.

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen made only one change to the starting lineup that defeated Benin, bringing in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to replace Alex Iwobi in midfield. Despite scoring one of the goals against the Cheetahs, Victor Osimhen was surprisingly listed among the substitutes, with Victor Boniface once again leading the attack.

Nigeria created several goalscoring chances but were unable to capitalize on them. Ademola Lookman, who scored a brace in Uyo against Benin, found the back of the net in the 22nd minute, but his effort was disallowed for a foul by Boniface.

Despite dominating possession and consistently pressing for a goal, Nigeria was unable to break down Rwanda’s solid defense, with the home side’s goalkeeper making crucial saves to keep the game level.

At the start of the second half, Eguavoen introduced Osimhen and Moses Simon to replace Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze, aiming to add more firepower to the attack. The Super Eagles continued to apply pressure, but Rwanda’s defense remained resolute, holding firm until the final whistle.

The match ended 0-0, with Nigeria unable to secure all three points despite their dominance. The result leaves the Super Eagles at the top of Group D with four points, while Rwanda remains in contention with two points from their first two games.

Nigeria will aim to maintain their lead in Group D in the upcoming matches and secure their qualification for the 2025 AFCON.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.