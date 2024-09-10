Rwanda coach Spittler warns Super Eagles ahead of AFCON qualifier cracker

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler has warned the Super Eagles ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier cracker on Tuesday.

Despite Nigeria’s impressive squad and their recent 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening game of the qualifiers, Spittler is confident that his team is well-prepared and capable of springing a surprise.

The upcoming match is crucial for both sides, as a victory could significantly enhance their chances of qualifying for the tournament. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Spittler expressed confidence in his team’s progress.

“We are in a good process, and what we have done so far is promising,” Spittler said. “We know Nigeria is a big team with big names, but I want to assure you that we are prepared and ready to show good football tomorrow.”

Rwanda, who drew their opening match against Libya, will be seeking their first win under Spittler’s leadership. A victory for the Amavubi could see them climb to the top of Group D, while a win for Nigeria would solidify their position and could secure qualification as early as October.

The Super Eagles, aiming to keep their winning streak, boast a talented squad featuring players like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman. Nigeria will be keen to maintain their momentum and continue their strong start in the qualifiers.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.