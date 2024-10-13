Super Eagles stranded at Libya airport ahead of AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles’ players and officials were left stranded at Al Abaq Airport in Libya for over three hours after their flight was unexpectedly diverted upon arrival. The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Libya on Tuesday in the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Nigerian chartered flight was initially set to land in Benghazi, a city just a short drive from Benina, where the team’s hotel and match venue were. However, about an hour before landing, the plane was diverted to Abraq Airport, two hours from the original destination.

According to Nigerian journalist Adepoju Tobi Sa, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had secured prior approval for the flight to land in Benghazi, ensuring the team would be close to their accommodations and the venue. Despite this, the unexpected diversion to Abraq disrupted their travel plans.

“The agreement and approval the NFF got was for the chartered flight to land in Benghazi, a few minutes’ drive to Benina,” Tobi tweeted. “Airborne, the plane was diverted to Abraq Airport. The NFF transport arrangement was already in Benghazi. Despite the diversion, there were no buses provided at Abraq Airport by the Libyan FA.”

He further detailed the frustrating experience: “The Super Eagles contingent has been stranded for over three hours and locked inside Abraq Airport. NFF arranged alternative transport, but the gates remain closed. Abraq Airport to Benina City is nearly a three-hour drive.”

Super Eagles defender, Tanimu Benjamin, also expressed his frustration over the ordeal, tweeting: “4 hours after arrival, still at the airport. Also still have 2 hours drive to the hotel.”

Nigeria leads 1-0 from the first leg in Uyo, placing them in a strong position for qualification to next year’s AFCON in Morocco.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

