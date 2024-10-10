2025 AFCON Qualifier: NFF refutes Libyan claims of poor treatment

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied claims of poor treatment made by Faisal Al-Badri, the captain of Libya’s senior men’s national team.

The NFF insists that the logistical confusion surrounding the Mediterranean Knights’ arrival in Nigeria was caused by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF).

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, October 11, in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group D with four points from two matches, and the game, scheduled for 5 p.m. Nigeria time in Uyo, presents an opportunity to extend their lead in the standings.

According to Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, NFF’s Assistant Director of Protocol, the LFF notified the NFF of the Libyan team’s arrival in Port Harcourt, rather than Uyo, just three hours before their touchdown on Tuesday.

“I had a detailed conversation with the LFF General Secretary on Monday, October 7, and at no point did he mention the team would be arriving on Tuesday. He simply said he would get back to me, but he never did. Late on Monday evening, someone from the LFF advance party informed me that the team would arrive the next day at noon. We had already arranged to receive them in Uyo,” Ayanbunmi explained.

The NFF was only informed an hour before the team’s flight that they would be landing in Port Harcourt instead of Uyo, which caused significant disruption.

Despite the late notice, the NFF quickly secured federal approval to allow the Libyan team’s plane to fly from Port Harcourt to Uyo after completing immigration formalities. However, Ayanbunmi suggested that the LFF chose to travel by road to Uyo to avoid extra costs from the charter company.

He also clarified that the Libyan delegation opted to hire their own buses instead of using the transportation provided by the NFF.

“If they ended up in non-air-conditioned buses, that’s on them. We provided security escorts, with vehicles and personnel guiding them. So, their complaints and threats don’t concern us.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share