CAF appoints Malian referee Nkhakananga for Nigeria vs Libya 2025 AFCON qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected Malian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga to officiate the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 11 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo at 5pm Nigeria time.

Nkhakananga will be assisted by his fellow Malian referees, Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti. Botswanan Keabetswe Dintwa will serve as the fourth official.

Other key appointments for the game include Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana, who will serve as the match commissioner, while Issaka Boubacar from Niger will act as the referee assessor. Mayowa Akingbemisilu has been designated as the broadcast venue manager.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

