2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Dele-Bashiru’s late goal earns Super Eagles 1-0 win over Libya

The Super Eagles secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Libya on matchday three of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, thanks to a late goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

Despite being heavy favourites, Nigeria struggled to break down a resilient Libyan defense. With four points from their first two games, the Super Eagles were expected to dominate, but Libya’s organised defense made it a difficult contest.

The win puts Nigeria top of Group D with seven points, having previously beaten Benin and drawn with Rwanda. The victory strengthens their chances of securing a place at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Ten minutes into the match, Libya’s Ahmed Ekrawa attempted a long-range strike from his half, but it posed no threat to Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali. Moments later, Nigeria registered their first shot on target, with Alex Iwobi forcing Libyan goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi into a save.

Just before halftime, Ademola Lookman delivered a cross that found Victor Boniface, but his header was blocked by the Libyan defense.

Early in the second half, Wilfred Ndidi’s pass found Bruno Onyemaechi, who sent a cross into the box for Alex Iwobi, but the Fulham midfielder couldn’t hit the target.

The Super Eagles continued to press for the opening goal, with Iwobi getting another chance when Lookman headed Onyemaechi’s cross towards him, but once again, he failed to find the back of the net.

Samuel Chukwueze also found himself in a promising position twice, but the AC Milan forward was denied on both occasions by the brilliant Murad Al Wuheeshi.

Finally, in the 87th minute, substitute Dele-Bashiru netted the match-winner with a sublime strike, finishing off a well-placed pass from Moses Simon to secure all three points for Nigeria.

Dele-Bashiru’s late goal ultimately made the difference, ensuring the Super Eagles remain unbeaten in the AFCON qualifiers. They will now travel to Libya for the return leg on Tuesday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

