Super Eagles star Dele-Bashiru named in Europa League Team of the Week

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been named to WhoScored’s Europa League Team of the Week following his standout performance for SS Lazio in their 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Dele-Bashiru played a crucial role in the comprehensive win, scoring and assisting as Lazio eased to victory at the Volkspark stadium in Hamburg.

The Nigerian midfielder netted Lazio’s second goal in the 33rd minute, expertly finishing a through ball from Matias Vecino. Just two minutes later, Dele-Bashiru turned provider, delivering a pinpoint right-footed cross that Boulaye Dia headed home to seal the win with Lazio’s third goal of the match.

Football statistics website WhoScored rated Dele-Bashiru’s performance highly, awarding him an impressive score of 8.50. His dominant display earned him a place in central midfield in their Team of the Week, set up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Despite his excellent performance for Galatasaray, fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was notably absent from the Best XI of the week.

Osimhen, who provided a crucial assist to help Galatasaray secure a 3-1 win over Greek side PAOK, was overlooked in favour of Dele-Bashiru’s Lazio teammate Boulaye Dia and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who were named the top-rated strikers for matchday one.

While Dele-Bashiru was making his debut in the Europa League, Osimhen made his ninth appearance in the competition on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker, on loan from Napoli, has four goals to his name in the continent’s second-tier club competition. Osimhen’s goals came against Leicester City (brace), Spartak Moscow, and Legia Warszawa all in 2021.

