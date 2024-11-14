Super Eagles eye victory over Benin to book 2025 AFCON ticket

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are on the verge of securing their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they face Benin Republic in a crucial qualification match on Thursday in Abidjan.

A win for the three-time African champions would guarantee their spot in next year’s tournament, extending their lead in the qualification group with 13 points, four ahead of second-placed Benin.

The Super Eagles have been in strong form, winning three of their first four games, with their only draw coming against Rwanda in Kigali. Benin, on the other hand, has six points and cannot afford another defeat if they are to remain in contention for qualification.

For Benin, the stakes are high. With a loss, they risk being overtaken by Rwanda, who currently have five points, and even Libya could leapfrog them, depending on results in the remaining fixtures.

The match at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny promises to be a tense 90 minutes, with both sides aware of the significant implications for their AFCON hopes.

Super Eagles Coach Augustine Eguavoen is likely to field a defensive line-up similar to the one that defeated Libya in Uyo last month, with Captain William Ekong and Calvin Bassey at centre-back, and wing-backs Olaoluwa Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi. Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are expected to anchor the midfield, while the attacking lineup includes Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

A victory on Thursday would make Monday’s final qualifier against Rwanda a mere formality, with only pride on the line for Nigeria.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

