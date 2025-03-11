Artificial intelligence is here, now, quietly changing how we do business and operate right here in Africa. And if you’re not paying attention, you’re getting left behind.

We know how things work here. We’ve built our businesses with hard work, with ‘sweat and blood,’ as they say. We know the daily grind, the challenges that never seem to end. But the world is changing, and we must change with it.

Think about your day. The endless paperwork, the meetings that drag on, the decisions that take forever… It’s exhausting. We’re Africans, we’re resourceful, and we know how to make things happen. But imagine if we could use our energy for the things that truly matter, for the big ideas, for building the future we want for our children. That’s what AI offers us.

AI throws a lifeline

We know those days, those weeks, where it feels like you’re buried under a mountain of paperwork. Forms, approvals, reports… It never ends. It’s like you’re spending more time chasing signatures than chasing your dreams. You start to wonder, ‘Am I running a business, or am I just a glorified clerk?’ It’s a real problem, a proper time-wasting palava, as we say. It sucks the life out of you, steals your energy, and keeps you from focusing on what truly matters: growing your business, creating jobs, and building our communities.

Take our farmers, for example, especially in Nigeria. They’re facing so much: unpredictable weather, crop diseases, and the struggle to make a decent living. But imagine if they have AI tools, like sensors in the fields. They tell them exactly what the soil needs, warn them about diseases before they spread, and even give accurate weather forecasts. Suddenly, they’re not simply reacting; they’re anticipating. They’re getting better yields, wasting less, and putting money in their pockets. That’s the kind of change we’re talking about.

AI turns data into gold

We all know strategic decisions are key. You can’t rely on “feeling” anymore, not in this competitive market. You need the facts, the numbers, and the data. But who has the time to sift through all that information? That’s where AI comes in, your super-smart assistant who can turn all those numbers into something you can actually use.

Think about logistics. Getting goods from A to B in our markets is a constant challenge. Traffic, fuel costs, delays…it eats into our profits and frustrates our customers. Now, imagine a transport company in Lagos using AI. Real-time traffic data, delivery patterns, weather forecasts…The AI optimises routes, predicts bottlenecks, and suggests alternatives. Fuel consumption drops, delivery times improve, and customers are happy. It’s about building a reliable supply chain for everyone.

AI becomes your 24/7 problem solver

Customer service is the lifeblood of a business, but those endless queries are exhausting. AI chatbots can handle that and provide instant support. In addition, finding the right people for your team is always a headache. AI can streamline the hiring process, find top talent, and predict job fit.

Personalised results and a watchful eye

In today’s crowded market, personalised marketing is key. AI can analyse customer behaviour and deliver targeted campaigns. And as leaders, our people are our most valuable asset. Nothing is more important than their safety. We’ve all heard of accidents on sites, and it’s terrible. AI can be like a watchful eye, monitoring conditions and alerting us to dangers before they happen.

As leaders, we know that our people are our most valuable asset. And nothing is more important than their safety. We’ve all seen or heard of accidents happening on sites, and it’s a terrible thing. We have a responsibility to protect our workers. Now we can use technology to help us do just that. AI can be like a watchful eye, constantly monitoring conditions and alerting us to potential dangers before they happen.

The time to act is now

Whether you’re managing a small shop in Balogun market, where every customer counts, or you’re leading a big corporation with offices across the country, AI has the potential to really change the game for you. I know, it can sound a bit intimidating. Some people hear “AI,” and they think of robots taking over. But honestly, it’s not like that. Don’t let fear or scepticism hold you back. We’re Africans; we’re resourceful. We’ve always found ways to adapt and thrive.

Don’t jump in headfirst. Start small. Try a simple AI tool; see how it works. Experiment, learn. That’s how we grow. This is about building a business that can stand the test of time, securing your legacy. So, let’s get to it.

Ota Akhigbe is a leader passionate about driving positive change through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions across Africa. She believes in leveraging technology to empower businesses and communities, fostering sustainable growth and development.

