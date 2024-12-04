Nigeria taps artificial intelligence to accelerate growth

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will achieve its development agenda and accelerate the machinery of growth if it leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a major tool.

Faruk Yusuf Yabo, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, stated this during the opening Technical Session of the 12th Regular meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy ( NCCIDE) with the theme, ‘Accelerating the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence through Policy and Innovation for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’ in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He explained that the establishment of the National Centre for AI and Robotics (NCAIR) is central to this effort to the ministry’s effort in actively driving AI-focused initiatives to enhance Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The ministry has dedicated the National Centre for AI and Robotics (NCAIR), set up as a digital innovation and research facility focused on AI, Robotics, Drones, Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies,” he said.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020–2030, aiming to transform the country’s digital landscape.

He also highlighted the ongoing Three Million Talent Training (3MTT) programme, designed to develop a robust pool of digital talent.

“The ongoing nationwide talent development of 3MTT is aimed to train three million digital talents with a view to positioning Nigeria as a global hub for the application of AI,” he added.

In addition, he said the ministry is supporting homegrown research through the Nigeria AI Research Scheme (NAIRS).

Yabo noted that grants have been awarded to 45 startups and researchers in critical sectors. He said this reflects the potential of Nigeria’s talent and entrepreneurial ecosystem to contribute to the country’s AI development.

The perm sec equally told the council members that, Nigeria has also joined eighteen different countries globally that adopted the United State- led coalition to ensure AI is securedly designed as a catalyst for humongous development.

