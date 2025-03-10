The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has called for urgent reforms to address overlapping laws and regulations in the gas sector, which continue to increase the cost of doing business in the sector.

Akachukwu Nwokedi, president of NGA, delivered this critical message during a goodwill address at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2025, which was themed “Aligning Nigeria’s Gas Industry with Africa’s Energy Evolution.”

While commending the Federal Government for its significant strides in advancing the gas sector, mainly through the actualisation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and enacting forward-looking Executive Orders, the NGA emphasised the need for further regulatory streamlining.

The association noted that conflicting laws, multiple taxation, some denominated in foreign currencies are stifling growth and discouraging much-needed investments in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the gas industry.

The NGA praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for its commitment to prioritising gas as a key driver for the realization of Nigeria’s strategic economic goals.

Nwokedi also extended recognition to the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Upstream and Midstream regulators, GCEO NNPCL, and other industry leaders for their active roles in creating the enabling environment for the sector.

The NGA President also highlighted the importance of synchronised investments, supported by integrated policies and financial frameworks, to maximise the benefits of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative.

“What has become increasingly clear is that Nigeria’s Decade of Gas is also Nigeria’s Decade of Investment. This is due to the necessity of significant investment inflows within this relatively short period. This requires a measure of sustained transparency, confidence and interdependencies between investors and stakeholders such that investments in the upstream, midstream and downstream can move in a synchronised manner in order to enjoy optimal utilisation and returns”, he said.

“However, to drive and encourage more investment, we must sustain the effort to keep enacting investor-friendly policies, laws, and regulations. That said, despite the welcome stability provided by the PIA, we still see laws and regulations that overlap and significantly increase the cost of doing business, which is unsuitable for the gas sector. It is, therefore, time to take stock and address them”, Nwokedi added.

The association stressed that Nigeria’s abundant gas resources position the country as a natural regional gas hub, capable of driving energy security and economic growth across Africa.

The NGA also underscored the critical role of regional collaboration and intra-African trade in addressing energy poverty and fostering sustainable development, noting that by leveraging its gas potential, Nigeria can play a pivotal role in connecting Africa’s energy markets and unlocking its vast energy resources.

“Nigeria has sufficient gas, as we all know, and is naturally positioned to become a regional gas hub in the continent, but we must seize the opportunity by maximising the Decade of Gas initiative. This requires a combination of smart regulations, a top-down focused project approach for key backbone pipeline infrastructure coupled with integrated policies, and financial frameworks that would make access to financing for gas projects possible”, Nwokedi concluded.

