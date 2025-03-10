Q1: This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

“Inclusion starts with creating a culture of respect and openness. At MERISTEM, we encourage a flat hierarchy where everyone feels valued and heard. This approach fosters collaboration and ensures that diverse perspectives are considered in decision making”

Q2: Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

“I’ve always believed in leading by example. By staying true to my values and focusing on delivering results, I’ve been able to overcome biases and earn the respect of my colleagues. My advice to women is to remain confident in their abilities and let their work speak for itself.”

Q3: Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your own journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

“Balance is about prioritizing what matters most. For me, faith and family come first. I’ve learned to manage my time effectively and set boundaries to ensure I can give my best both at work and at home.”

Q4: Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

“Education and access to opportunities are key. My mother prioritized education for her daughters, and that has had a lasting impact on my life. I believe policies that support women’s education and entrepreneurship are essential for driving economic empowerment.”

Q5: Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

“My mother was my greatest role model. Despite her humble beginnings, she was a determined entrepreneur who prioritized her children’s education. Her resilience and commitment have shaped my leadership style and inspired me to strive for excellence.”

Q6: The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

“Men can contribute by being supportive colleagues and mentors. At MERISTEM, we encourage open dialogue and collaboration, which helps break down stereotypes and fosters a more inclusive workplace.”

Q7: When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

“I hope to be remembered as someone who made a positive impact on others’ lives. My journey has taught me the importance of gratitude, humility, and faith. My advice to the next generation is to stay true to your values, work hard, and trust in God’s plan.”

Share