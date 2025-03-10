United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of banking and finance professionals through its flagship Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP).

In a grand ceremony held on Wednesday at the Landmark Event Centre, another cohort of 1,138 successful graduates was officially inducted into the UBA workforce following months of rigorous training and assessments.

Since its inception three years ago, the initiative has produced over 3,222 young professionals across Africa, equipping them with essential skills for leadership roles within the bank.

Tony Elumelu, UBA Group Chairman highlighted on the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment and bridging Africa’s unemployment gap said. “At UBA, we believe that Africa’s transformation is in the hands of young, dynamic, and ambitious professionals such as you.

“Through GMAP, we are not only shaping future leaders but also reinforcing our commitment to excellence and impact. To our graduates, remember that success is built on hard work, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. The world is waiting for you to make your mark,” he stated.

Read also: UBA ranks among top 5 banks in KPMG customer experience survey

In his remarks, Oliver Alawuba, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, lauded the graduates and emphasised the institution’s unwavering commitment to human capital development. He noted that the GMAP stands as a testament to the bank’s vision of empowering Africa’s brightest minds with the expertise required to excel in the ever-evolving financial industry.

“This moment marks the beginning of a transformational journey that will shape your careers, your contributions to society, and Africa at large. The GMAP is a testament to our vision of empowering the brightest minds with the skills, knowledge, and mindset required to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape,” Alawuba stated.

Alawuba also highlighted UBA’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, noting that of the 1,138 new graduates, 666 (representing 58%) are women, underscoring the bank’s dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace.

Encouraging the graduates, he urged them to uphold UBA’s core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution while embracing the bank’s Persona of Simplicity, Responsiveness, and Goal-oriented (SRG).

Share