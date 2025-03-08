Beyond telling women to do great things, it is also important to give them platforms to do those things. The theme of 2025 International Women’s Day has been put as “Accelerate Action” because enough talking has been done, and it is now time to begin empowering women.

Here are eight Nigerian women actively working to provide inclusion for women in the tech space.

Ada Nduka Oyom is the founder of She Code Africa. She built She Code Africa to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry. According to her, She Code Africa is dedicated to empowering girls and women across Africa to thrive in STEM careers. With a mission to bridge the gender gap in technology, She Code Africa offers hands-on training and events focused on technical and soft skills development. Through offline workshops, boot camps, and virtual communities, they provide a supportive environment for women to learn, inspire, and educate one another.

Confidence Staveley

Confidence Staveley is a globally renowned expert in Cybersecurity, a male-dominated field and beyond her work, she is also building a community of Women in Cybersecurity through her Cybergirls Fellowship.

The Cybergirls Fellowship is a one-year free program where women are equipped with globally sought-after cybersecurity skills.

Eloho Omame

Eloho Omame is an early-stage investor and a strong advocate for gender and inclusion in venture capital in Africa. She’s a partner at TLcom Capital, a seed-to-growth stage VC firm.

Omame recommends that female-focused VC fund managers in Africa should prioritise commercial returns when pitching female-led startups and strengthen their brand, network, and credibility within the broader VC ecosystem.

Ife Durosinmi-Etti

Ife Durosinmi-Etti is the founder of Herconomy, a platform built to empower women through financial services, capacity building, jobs and networking.

Financial inclusion for women is key to economic empowerment, but many women, especially in emerging markets like Nigeria, still struggle to access basic financial services.

Durosinmi-Etti is working to solve this challenge by helping women to save and earn high interest, get discounts, connect, and access unique economic opportunities, including jobs, grants, scholarships, and investments.

Martha Omoekpen Alade

Martha Omoekpen Alade is the founder of Women in Tech Nigeria, a subset of a global community of women promoting tech leadership, digital skills, and entrepreneurship initiatives and advocating gender equity reforms for women and girls.

WITIN also showcases the amazing women in the tech ecosystem as role models for girls while working closely with educators to bridge the leaky pipeline in STEAM(Science Technology Engineering Arts and Maths).

Odunayo Eweniyi

Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder and COO at PiggyVest, co-founded FirstCheck Africa with Eloho Omame. FirstCheck Africa is a preseed/seed fund that invests in high-growth tech startups with at least one female co-founder.

In 2021, FirstCheck Africa highlighted its plans to invest up to $25,000 each in women in Africa with bold, entrepreneurial ideas. The firm seeks to close the gender funding gap, which remains ridiculously low on the continent.

“Our mission is to advance equity, capital and leadership for a generation of women in Africa through technology & entrepreneurship,” it stated.

Omobola Johnson

Omobola Johnson has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s tech landscape. In 2011, she became Nigeria’s first female Minister of Communication Technology, where she developed and implemented policies and initiatives to position Nigeria as a digital hub, encouraging investments in the tech sector and supporting local tech startups.

She is currently a senior Partner of TLcom Capital, an African venture capital firm. With TLcom Capital, she leads efforts on initiatives like the Africa Tech Female Founder Summit, which seeks to unite, inspire, and empower female founders on the continent.

She is also the Founding Chairperson and Trustee of Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ), which focuses on empowering women. According to Johnson, “If we don’t try to solve the problem of gender inequality, nobody is going to solve it for us.”

Victoria Oladosu

Victoria Oladosu is the founder of Product Hub Africa, an ed-tech company that provides skills and resources to individuals transitioning into technology. Her startup is focusing on closing the gender gap by providing easy access for more women to get tech skills.

Her startup offers accelerator programs, mentorship programs, and job placements alongside its STEM-A-SCHOOL initiative for female students. According to her, “the goal is to empower more females alongside their male counterparts. It is the only way we will close the gender imbalance in the tech ecosystem.”

