On International Women’s Day, it is crucial to acknowledge the vital contributions of African women in agriculture. As highlighted by UN Women, rural women are fundamental in driving food and nutrition security, generating income, and enhancing the well-being of their communities.

Their efforts support households, improve livelihoods, and empower entire rural populations. Today, we must not only celebrate their impact but also take concrete steps to amplify their voices and ensure their leadership in shaping the future of agriculture.

BusinessDay is celebrating these women in Agribusiness as we mark International Women’s Day.

Precious Awesome Otuekong

Precious Awesome is a distinguished biotechnologist and phytotherapist from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. As the visionary founder and president of PROFYD Inc, a non-governmental organisation, she has impacted over 10,000 youths by providing free skills acquisition programs and mental re-orientation initiatives.

In 2016, Awesome expanded her influence by founding Awesome God Agro Allied Industries Limited (AGAAI), a private limited liability company dedicated to addressing hunger and poverty in local communities.

AGAAI offers innovative solutions to farmers, producing and distributing organic crop nutrients at discounted rates. The company also pioneers the conversion of agricultural waste into valuable resources, producing eco-friendly paper, fibre, and fertiliser. With a particular focus on plantain and banana production, AGAAI seeks to maximise the untapped potential of these crops, creating world-class products and establishing industries that generate jobs and wealth across the value chain.

Driven by her passion for eliminating hunger and poverty, Dr. Awesome is spearheading the NAWECRAD program, a citizen-led wealth creation initiative designed to bring prosperity to communities. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavours, she serves as the president of several influential organisations, including the Positive Thinkers Club, Just40CluB Africa, and Single’s Forum International. Awesome’s commitment to transforming lives through empowerment and innovation continues to inspire positive change in her community and beyond.

Oluyemusi Iranloye

Oluyemusi Iranloye is an award-winning agripreneur who made history as the first Executive Director of EKHA, where she spearheaded the launch of Nigeria’s first cassava glucose syrup, making it the second of its kind in Africa. Through her visionary leadership at Psaltery International Company Limited, she has garnered both local and international recognition for her groundbreaking work in cassava commercialisation across Africa.

Additionally, her commitment to national development and humanitarian projects further underscores her impact in both the business and social sectors. Oluyemisi began her career as the first Executive Director at EKHA Agro Farms Limited before briefly taking on the role of Project Manager at Nigerian Breweries. She later pursued her entrepreneurial passion, founding Psaltry International Company Limited in 2012. What started as a small farming project in Alayide Village, Ado-Awaye, quickly grew into a leading cassava processing company that champions smallholder farmers. Psaltry is renowned for producing cassava starch, flour, and glucose, and made history as the first in Africa and second globally to develop cassava-based sorbitol.

The company directly impacts over 100,000 farming families within a 200 km radius of its plant and provides substantial employment opportunities at Iseyin LGA, Oyo State, Nigeria. Oluyemisi’s dedication to transforming the agricultural sector has earned her recognition at both national and international levels. She has served on prestigious committees such as the Presidential Committee on Cassava Development and the FAO Expert Consultation on Cassava Processing. Her pivotal role in advancing the Agriculture Transformation Agenda (ATA) under former Minister Akinwumi Adesina earned her distinguished honours from the Nigerian government in 2014.

Beyond her entrepreneurial achievements, Oluyemisi has broadened her expertise through the Seed Transformation Programme at Stanford University and earned a business management certificate from El Camino College, California. She is also an alumna of the U.S. Department of State’s African Women Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) in Washington, D.C. Her leadership and visionary approach continue to inspire progress and innovation in the agricultural sector.

Vivian Terveshima

Vivian Terveshima is the visionary founder and executive director of Akasekwa Industries, an innovative agribusiness dedicated to producing and processing bio-fortified foods in Benue State. Her company specialises in crafting nutrient-dense foods made from grains and cereals, designed to meet the dietary needs of babies, lactating mothers, the elderly, and individuals on specialised diets. Akasekwa’s ultimate mission is to combat malnutrition across Africa, particularly among children.

A graduate in Geography, Vivian’s educational background did not deter her from following her true passion. Growing up in a family where agriculture was central, she developed a deep love for food production and food medicine—nutritional foods that support health and well-being. Vivian’s journey began unofficially in 2012 when she started processing vitamin A-enriched cassava and maize flour. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that she officially registered her business, marking the formal launch of Akasekwa Industries.

Like many entrepreneurs, Vivian encountered significant hurdles, including limited access to funding, challenging business environments shaped by unfavourable government policies, and even the scepticism of some clients who doubted her ability to deliver due to her physical disability. Yet, despite these obstacles, she never allowed her challenges to define her or hinder her progress. She remained steadfast in her belief and passion, and her resilience paid off in 2023 when she won the prestigious N3,000,000 GAIN’s Micro-Brands Award for Women in Agribusiness.

Additionally, her business has received vital support from various private stakeholders, giving Akasekwa Industries the boost it needed to grow.

Vivian’s story is nothing short of inspiring. She uses her experience as a powerful testament to other women, especially those living with disabilities, that success knows no boundaries. She encourages them to keep pushing forward, no matter how daunting the challenges may seem. “While we may not be where we aim to be yet, we remain determined and focused on our goal,” Vivian shared. “We won’t let fear hold us back. With the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, we are confident that in the next five years, Akasekwa Industries will become the largest bio-fortified food brand in Nigeria.” Her unwavering determination, strength, and vision are paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for Nigeria and beyond.

Juliet Jonah

Juliet is an experienced Agricultural Extension Agent (EA) with the GIZ-EU InACC project, where she has played a pivotal role in empowering over 500 smallholder farmers—70 per cent of whom are women and youth—in rural Benue communities. Through her efforts, she has provided training in sustainable rice production techniques, established demonstration plots, facilitated community peacebuilding and conflict resolution sessions, and actively participated in project impact assessments and surveys.

A native of Makurdi, Benue State, Juliet holds a degree in Agriculture and has dedicated her career to educating and supporting smallholder farmers.

In addition to her work as an extension agent, Juliet is passionate about empowering internally displaced persons (IDPs) and individuals with disabilities, training them in modern rice production methods and agricultural technologies to improve rice yields and contribute to food security in rural areas.

Her dedication to agricultural development led to an international opportunity in Vietnam, where she sharpened her expertise in rice production, expanded her network of seasoned agribusiness professionals, and amplified her impact. Juliet is now a key contact for many rural farmers in Benue State and frequently lends her voice to advocating for sustainable farming practices. She has been featured on various state media channels and has spoken at numerous religious and social events, promoting the importance of sustainable agriculture.

Despite the challenges she faces, such as insecurity and poor road infrastructure in accessing remote communities, Juliet remains steadfast in her belief that equipping smallholder farmers with the right knowledge, tools, and training will significantly reduce food insecurity in Nigeria. Prior to her work with GIZ, she contributed to the Benue State Agricultural Development Program and has held several leadership positions within the organisation. Her resilience, dedication, and unwavering passion continue to inspire positive change in the agricultural sector.

Erdoo Jato

Erdoo Jato is the founder and CEO of Eddiepj Enterprise, an award-winning agribusiness focused on the cultivation, processing, and commercialization of agricultural products, particularly Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP). With a B.Sc. in Geography, she leverages her expertise in land use and environmental sustainability to drive innovation in agribusiness.

Her enterprise received a grant from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to scale OFSP production. Erdoo is a member of several organizations, including SWOFON, CONESAN, and CACOPMAN, and is involved in projects such as the WOFAN ICON 2 Project and a Rice value chain initiative.

She advocates for sustainable agriculture and empowers smallholder farmers and women in agribusiness. Erdoo’s leadership bridges the gap between primary agriculture and consumer products, contributing to food security, rural development, and Nigeria’s agribusiness growth. Her journey stands as a testament to entrepreneurship, resilience, and the power of strategic vision.

Veronica Aondowase

Veronica Aondowase, a graduate of Business Management, began her journey in agribusiness by creating organic products for personal use. Her first product was coconut oil, a skincare remedy designed to keep children’s skin soft and healthy. Though she was passionate about what she was doing, Veronica felt a deeper calling to pursue something more. Driven by her love for agribusiness, she sought training at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), where she gained expertise in producing and processing high-quality cassava flour (HQCF).

Determined to turn her knowledge into action, Veronica worked hard to secure the necessary funds to launch her own brand. She began marketing her products on Facebook, where fate intervened. The IITA, keeping an eye on emerging businesses, noticed her and took an interest in her work. Impressed by her dedication, they visited her community in Benue State, bringing with them a complete set of cassava processing equipment.

This support was a game-changer for Veronica’s business. It not only provided her with the tools to expand but also motivated her to take her business to new heights. Today, Veronica processes high-quality cassava flour, cassava peels (HQCP), and garri, meeting the nutritional needs of her community and beyond. Veronica Aondowase’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, dedication, and commitment—qualities that are often seen in abundance in women who dare to dream big.

