This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organisations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

Beyond policies and quotas, organisations must create a culture that actively challenges biases and empowers women. This means shifting from mentorship to sponsorship, where senior leaders actively advocate for women in critical decision-making spaces. Leadership development programmes should be designed to address the unique challenges women face, ensuring they have equal access to opportunities.

Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

Building a strong support system of mentors and allies provided valuable guidance and advocacy. Additionally, I learned the importance of speaking up in critical moments to shift perceptions and challenge biases directly. For women facing similar barriers, my advice is to remain confident, take on new challenges even when they feel unprepared, and recognise that growth happens through action.

Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

For me, work-life balance is not about splitting time equally between work and personal life, but rather about prioritisation and flexibility. At different stages of my career, balance has meant different things—sometimes it required setting firm boundaries, other times it meant delegating effectively to prevent burnout. I have also learned that quality matters more than quantity, making the most of the time I spend with family, colleagues, and myself.

Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

Women’s economic empowerment goes beyond earning a salary; it requires financial literacy, access to capital, and structural support to create lasting wealth. More investment opportunities should be tailored to women, addressing the funding gaps that female entrepreneurs still face. Financial education should start early, equipping women with the confidence to manage their wealth and make informed investment decisions.

Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

Growing up, I was fortunate to witness strong, determined women who excelled despite the odds, and their influence shaped my vision of success. In my professional journey, I have drawn inspiration from female leaders who broke barriers in male-dominated industries, leading with integrity and resilience.

The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

Allyship is not about passive support but about taking deliberate actions—whether it is amplifying women’s voices in meetings, mentoring female colleagues, or implementing policies that promote gender equity. True change happens when gender equality is seen not just as a women’s issue, but as a collective responsibility.

When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

I want to be remembered as someone who not only excelled in her field but also opened doors for others to thrive. My advice to future women leaders is to be bold, be prepared, and be resilient. The road may not always be easy, but your voice, skills, and leadership matter.

