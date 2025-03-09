Titilope Kuti, known for his compelling performance in “King of Boys: The Return of the King, Hailing from the iconic Ransome-Kuti lineage, and raised in the bustling streets of Lagos, he’s not just talking about art – he’s talking about business. In this interview with Kenneth Athekame, he lays out a vision where Nigerian film becomes a powerhouse of national growth.

Can you share a bit about your journey in the Nigerian film industry and how it has shaped your understanding of Nigeria’s economic landscape?

I transitioned from television to film in 2010. I was a programme producer and show presenter on Nigezie TV. Since then I have worked across all spectrum of the industry both onscreen and behind the camera, ranging from reality format production, series/drama film production and performance acting. I am still in the same profession, practising mostly overseas, so, I can say my knowledge of the industry, especially the economic landscape is quite robust.

How would you describe the role of film and entertainment in the overall development of the Nigerian economy considering its contribution to the economy; we saw in the first quarter 2024 nollywood contributed N728.80 billion to the economy?

I believe the the film industry in Nigeria is one of the very few industries that has been on auto pilot and able to sustain itself, creating supply and engineering demand with creativity ( which is responsible for the over 5 million jobs and increasing geometrically ). As much as it is not a vetted sector by the government, the revenue generated does contribute largely to the GDP of the entire country.

The Nigerian film industry, often referred to as Nollywood, has grown significantly in recent years. What would you say contributed to this growth in the sector?

Self-development of practitioners, knowledge acquisition, overall increase in creative capacity to satisfy global demand for indigenous content and venture capital interjection from private investors and business enthusiasts are all collectively responsible ( in no particular order for this growth).

What are some economic opportunities that Nollywood offers, not just for actors but for other sectors like tourism, marketing, and retail?

The opportunities cut across the board, entertainment tourism is one of the key areas of the industry that some Like Kunle Afolayan, Ibrahim Chatta, Mo Abudu are tapping into. The market recapitalisation for our indigenous content based on global demand is also an interesting factor that has seen some of our projects screen on global platforms. There are several other business opportunities in the retail end also with few practitioners in the space. I believe the knowledge base to engage has been a key factor in the area. The social media age projects to break down the barriers.

The film industry provides many jobs. From your experience, what kinds of direct and indirect employment opportunities does Nollywood create in Nigeria?

Nollywood creates and sustains more than 15 million direct and indirect jobs annually according to recent statistics cutting across the core practitioners as performing actors/crew members who continue to increase at a geometric pace as the industry expands, there are other jobs created in the legal, accounting, equipment hire/management, location resource, promotion and distribution. The cinemas alone have increased in number by 200 percent over the past 6 years across the country, most of the major global streaming platforms have presence in Nigeria with local staff also spreading into advertising, so the possibilities remain yet endless.

How do movie productions influence local economies, especially in terms of infrastructure, small businesses, and community development?

We all can see what Kunle Afolanyan’s KAP village and Ibrahim Chatta’s film village are doing in Oyo state contributing to rural development and urbanization. There are several other projects currently developing including two in the North. All of the businesses in those environments feel the impact with continued projects that emerge, the indigenous youths also have an opportunity to learn film, participate in production and match their untapped talents with real opportunities.

Nigerian films are gaining international attention and reaching global markets. How do you think this growing international recognition impact Nigeria’s economy, both locally and on the global scale?

Foreign exchange. The more of our projects are consumed on the global market, the higher the inflow of foreign exchange. Positioning is also a key factor, the more our indigenous content is positioned for global export, the greater the possibility of international partnerships.

What role does foreign investment play in the Nigerian entertainment sector? Are there any challenges or opportunities you’ve encountered related to international partnerships?

It plays a significant role. Foreign investment means more budget for projects, which means more jobs, higher quality of projects and general improvement in the ecosystem. The opportunities far outweigh the challenges in this regard.

Nigerian films often address important social and economic issues. Do you think entertainment can help influence economic policies or shift societal perspectives in Nigeria?

It is doing it already. Films like “king of boys,” “blood sisters”, etc have greatly contributed to positively shaping the psychology of the socially active demography.

How can the Nigerian entertainment industry leverage its cultural influence to drive economic growth and development?

It is doing it already with production and promotion of more indigenous content, which are widely accepted both home and abroad. This continues to expand the influence of our culture and its impact on the economy.

In your opinion, how can the Nigerian government better support the film industry to help it thrive economically?

International co-production treaties, indirect support through certain tax exemptions for smaller scale productions, empowerment and recognition of guilds and unions for quality control, improvement in worker condition and security guarantees, low interest loans and grants for direct industry capital.

Nollywood has faced challenges like piracy, underfunding, and lack of infrastructure. How do these issues affect the economic sustainability of the film industry?

The industry has continued to fight through these challenges, Piracy is a global issue not just in Nigeria but technology has created new opportunities and alternatives ( along with its own challenges ) so it is at an all time low at the moment compared to 10 – 15 years ago. Also the introduction of streaming platforms has greatly reduced the effect of piracy, development of the cinema industry which creates an experience for viewers also plays a key role.

Looking to the future, what do you think Nollywood’s role will be in shaping Nigeria’s economy in the next 10–15 years?

Job creation, public sensitisation, cultural development, direct venture capital investment, boosting inflow of foreign exchange and many more.

As a prominent figure in the industry, how do you personally engage with initiatives that promote economic growth through entertainment?

I engage actively, always ready to support, promote and partner with all stakeholders at every opportunity.

Can you share any personal or professional projects you’re working on that tie into enhancing the Nigerian economy?

I am not allowed to mention some, but most of my efforts in the past three years have been on the international front with projects that target nollywood beyond the shores of Nigeria to the global market. Some I have participated as executive producer, others I have participated as a performing actor. In all, there is both and opportunity and market in the Diaspora now, that are curious about Nollywood and its projects, I am doing my part to continue to bridge that gap.

For aspiring filmmakers and actors in Nigeria, what advice would you give them on how to succeed in an industry that has the potential to drive significant economic impact?

Passion, Purpose, Practice, Persistence. These four compass points should be your guide, you will need them in all situations.

What do you think is the key to ensuring that new talents contribute to both the growth of Nollywood and Nigeria’s broader economic development?

With new talents comes new ideas, and new innovation. This is how every intelligence grows and evolves. The films that were made in the 80’s are not what is being made now, in another 20 years we should be able to look back and tell a significant difference in how far we have come.

