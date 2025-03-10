Ratcliffe: Man United players ‘not good enough’ and ‘overpaid’

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has openly criticized some of the club’s players, stating that they are “not good enough” and “overpaid.”

The Ineos chairman, who secured a minority stake in the club just over a year ago, also described signings such as Casemiro, André Onana, Rasmus Højlund, Antony, and Jadon Sancho as “inherited” deals, insisting that United must now “sort that out.”

Man United’s struggles under scrutiny

Despite significant investment, United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, on course for their lowest finish since being relegated in 1974.

The team has already been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, leaving the Europa League as their last chance to salvage the season. They face Real Sociedad in the round-of-16 second leg on Thursday, with the tie level at 1-1.

Expensive signings and underwhelming returns

United’s big-money acquisitions have failed to live up to expectations. Casemiro (£60m rising to £70m) – Highest earner at over £300,000-a-week but has struggled for form. Antony (£86.3m) – His salary increased to £ 200,000 a week, but he has since gone on loan to Real Betis. Onana (£47.2m) – Has made several high-profile errors in goal. Højlund (£64m rising to £72m) – No goals in 20 games, just seven goals all season. Sancho (£72.9m) is on loan at Chelsea, where United still pay half of his wages.

Ratcliffe hints at major restructuring

Speaking to the BBC, Ratcliffe admitted United’s squad needs major restructuring. “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy Antony, Casemiro, Onana, Højlund, Sancho, these are all things from the past. We’ve inherited those things, and we have to sort that out.”

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.”

“Some are not good enough, and some are probably overpaid. But for us to mould the squad into one we are fully responsible for will take time.”

Fernandes key to rebuild

Despite his concerns, Ratcliffe highlighted Bruno Fernandes as a crucial figure in United’s future:

“There are some great players in the squad. The captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno—he’s a fantastic player.”

With a period of transformation ahead, Ratcliffe’s comments signal major changes on the horizon as United aim to reclaim its place among Europe’s elite.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

