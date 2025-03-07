Airtel Mobile Commerce BV, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa PLC, and MasterCard have partnered to launch the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card, a new payment solution designed to connect Airtel SmartCash customers across Africa with global online marketplaces.

According to both firms, the collaboration will empower Airtel’s 150 million mobile phone users in 14 African countries with access to Mastercard’s global merchant network, enabling safer and more secure international transactions.

Read also: Nigeria retains Remita as payment gateway amid integration plans

The Airtel Money GlobalPay Card is a virtual (non-plastic) payment solution that links directly to Airtel SmartCash wallets. This card can be used for a wide range of payments across global online merchants, including major platforms such as Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Google, AliExpress, and Alibaba.

Its users will also be able to make payments for travel bookings, utilities, subscriptions, and purchase goods from international suppliers, all from the convenience of their mobile phones.

With this payment solution, Airtel and Mastercard aim to meet the growing demand for digital payments in Africa and support small businesses in cross-border trade. The partnership aligns with Airtel Africa’s goal of enhancing financial inclusion by providing efficient and seamless payment solutions to mobile money users across the continent.

Ian Ferrao, chief executive officer of SmartCash, stated, “At Airtel, we are continuously innovating to enhance the customer experience. By adding Mastercard’s secure virtual payment solution to Airtel SmartCash, we are making international payments simpler and more accessible for our customers. This collaboration allows us to offer a global e-commerce experience.”

Read also: Here are startups driving cross-border payments in Nigeria

Muhammad Nana, senior vice president for Digital Partnerships at Mastercard Middle East and Africa, said, “Our digital partnerships strategy focuses on enabling the digital transformation of our partners, helping them provide their customers with access to a seamless global payment ecosystem. With over 150 million Airtel Africa consumers now connected to the global digital economy, we are helping more consumers access the benefits of e-commerce.”

Share