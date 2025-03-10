Ruben Amorim: Man United need more players like Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has emphasised the need for more players with the quality and character of captain Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder’s stunning free-kick secured a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Fernandes has faced criticism for his leadership in recent weeks, with former United captain Roy Keane branding him an “imposter.” However, in a season of struggles for the Red Devils, he has consistently been one of their few bright spots. His brilliant strike on the stroke of halftime at Old Trafford marked his 12th goal of the season. United’s second-highest scorer, the injured Amad Diallo, has just nine.

“That we need more Brunos? That is clear,” Amorim stated.

“Not just the quality, but also the character he has. His availability in this league is so important, and he is decisive both with and without the ball.”

Despite playing at home against Arsenal, United had just over 30% possession. Amorim admitted he does not want to adopt a defensive style in the long term.

“In the future, I want to play a different football,” he added. “To spend more time attacking with the ball in the final third than defending in a low block. The spirit, the discipline to follow the plan and stay together—that is a good thing.”

United will need to build on their resilience if they hope to salvage something from a difficult season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share