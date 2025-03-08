IWD 2025: Celebrating 8 Nigerian women placing Nigeria on the global sports map

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed annually on March 8, is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It also serves as a powerful call to action for advancing gender equality worldwide.

On this day, we recognize the exceptional accomplishments of Nigerian women in sports. These women have consistently demonstrated remarkable talent, setting world records and inspiring future generations. Despite facing numerous obstacles, their unwavering determination, exceptional skills, and courageous spirit have enabled them to shatter barriers and excel.

Here, we celebrate eight Nigerian women who are placing Nigeria on the global sports map and inspiring future female athletes.

Rena Wakama: A Beacon of Hope for Nigerian Basketball

Rena Wakama, head coach of D’Tigress, has emerged as a symbol of national pride and inspiration, showcasing exceptional leadership following her team’s historic performance at the 2024 Olympics, where she won the best female basketball coach.

At just 32 years old, Wakama orchestrated an extraordinary run, guiding D’Tigress to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament—a groundbreaking achievement for any African nation, male or female. Under Wakama’s strategic guidance, D’Tigress defeated world No. 3 Australia 75-62 and also secured a crucial victory against world No. 5 Canada, highlighting her tactical brilliance and the team’s resilience.

Aisha Falode: Championing Women’s Football in Nigeria

Aisha Falode, an NFF Executive Board Member and President of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), has been a key advocate for the growth of women’s football in Nigeria.

The veteran sports administrator was recently appointed the Special Advisor on Communications to Dunamis Icon, the project consultant for the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF).

With a background in journalism, Falode has covered multiple FIFA World Cups and used her influence to push for greater recognition and development of the women’s game. She continues to lead efforts to ensure Nigerian women’s football thrives both domestically and internationally.

Rasheedat Ajibade: Empowering Through Football

Rasheedat Ajibade, the dynamic forward for Atlético Madrid Femenino and the Super Falcons, is celebrated not only for her exceptional talent but also for her growing status as a global icon in women’s football.

Nicknamed “Rash” and “The Girl With The Blue Hair,” Ajibade played a crucial role in Nigeria’s 2018 WAFCON victory and has represented the nation in two FIFA Women’s World Cups (2019, 2023). As a Super Falcons captain, she also champions the development of young Nigerian footballers through her #StandOutWithRASH campaign in collaboration with EaglesTracker.

Asisat Oshoala: A Global Football Icon

Asisat Oshoala is one of Africa’s greatest footballers, having risen from FC Robo in Mushin to become a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and a two-time Ballon d’Or nominee.

Formerly with Barcelona Femení, where she won two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles (2020/21, 2022/23), Oshoala now plays for Bay FC in the NWSL. She remains the most decorated African female footballer in history, having won multiple domestic and international trophies.

Tobi Amusan: World Record Holder and Hurdling Champion

Tobi Amusan holds the 100m hurdles world record (12.12s), set at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She is also the reigning Commonwealth and African champion in the event.

Her upcoming documentary, “Homecoming: The Tobi Amusan Story,” will chronicle her journey to world champion status, highlighting her resilience in overcoming a doping controversy and establishing herself as a three-time Diamond League titleholder (2021, 2022, 2023).

Chiamaka Nnadozie: Trailblazing Goalkeeper and Inspiration to Young Africans

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has become a symbol of excellence in African women’s football. Standing at six feet tall, she first gained recognition at Rivers Angels FC before showcasing her talent at the 2018 U20 Women’s World Cup.

In 2024, she was crowned CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the second consecutive time, following stellar performances at the Olympics and UEFA Women’s Champions League with Paris FC. Her inspiring journey from Nigeria to becoming one of the world’s top goalkeepers serves as motivation for young African girls to dream big.

Tems: Making History as Co-Owner of San Diego Football Club

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tems (Temilade Openiyi) has broken new ground by becoming a part-owner of MLS club San Diego FC through her company, The Leading Vibe.

Tems is the first African woman to own stakes in an MLS team, joining investors such as World Cup winner Juan Mata and entertainment mogul Issa Rae. Her investment, in collaboration with Pave Investments, bridges the gap between music, culture, and sports ownership, inspiring young women in business and sports.

Ese Brume: Africa’s Long Jump Phenomenon

Ese Brume, a Member of the Order of the Niger, is Africa’s most dominant long jumper and a key contender at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With two World Championship medals and an Olympic medal, Brume is the only athlete to win three consecutive Long Jump titles at the African Championships and the first African to secure two Long Jump medals at the World Athletics Championship. Her relentless pursuit of excellence has established her as one of Nigeria’s finest track and field athletes.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, these Nigerian women continue to break barriers, redefine success, and inspire generations to come. Their achievements are a testament to the power of dedication, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. They are not just athletes and sports leaders; they are role models, pioneers, and champions for gender equality in sports.

