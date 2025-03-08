Women wellbeing firm, Her360 by Amarydotcom, is set to host a 3-day celebration in Abuja in commemoration of the United Nations International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 in a bid to strengthen women voices.

The three days series is designed to enable and uplift both women and girls, highlighting their achievements and build solidarity across generations.

Amaryadotcom’s celebration aligns with this year’s global theme: ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment which is also in tandem with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and calls for bold steps toward achieving gender equality.

“This year’s theme of the International Women’s Day echoes deeply with our mission at Her360. We are going beyond just celebrating women to building a formidable community where leadership, legacy, holistic beauty and wellness intersect,” said Hajiya Rahama Adam the CEO of Amaryadotcom and founder of Her360.

“Every woman, no matter her background, deserves to rise, thrive, and lead. I have led the beauty industry for decades, and I have been exposed to the efforts, sacrifice, and sheer grit of women building empires and leaving behind transgenerational legacies.”

The celebration, originally slated for March 8th, has been rescheduled to April, 3rd–5th 2025 to honour Ramadan with a view to magnify the spirit of unity and reflection.

The immersive celebrations include: Inspired To Lead Teenage Girls’ Summit, a first-of-its-kind gathering dedicated to equipping the next generation of teenage girls with leadership, confidence, creativity, productivity skills and strategic mentorship platforms to deepen learning.

The second being the’Holistic Wellness & Self-Care Retreat’ is prepared to rejuvenate experience with unique sessions designed and curated to restore balance, enhance resilience, and align mind, body, and soul for selected women.

While the ‘Grand Finale Celebration’ is a private invitation-only event which will culminate in a prestigious dinner and awards ceremony recognizing outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the nation and society at large.

“Unfortunately, we don’t talk enough about these huge strides and positive impacts, which is why opportunities like International Women’s Day mean more than a celebration to me,” the CEO of Amaryadotcom said.

“Through this platform, I aim to remind women everywhere that they matter, that their voices and sacrifices hold significant value, and that prioritizing self-care is crucial and indispensable for their overall well-being, personal and professional fulfillment.”

