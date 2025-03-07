1, Oluwayemisi Olorunshola

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WEMA BANK PLC

Oluwayemisi Olorunshola (PhD) is an experienced business professional with over 15 years’ experience and training in Unilever Nigeria Plc, and over 20 years as a business manager/entrepreneur. In executing her organisational goals, Oluwayemisi has distinguished herself not only as a reputable professional, seasoned economist and business administrator, but has also demonstrated a high degree of integrity and fear of God in private and public affairs.

Oluwayemisi Olorunshola is a graduate of the prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where she obtained a B.Sc. in Education and Economics. She also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and a doctorate degree in Business Administration from the Walden University, USA.

To consolidate her professional advancement, she has completed a wealth of leadership, corporate governance, banking and management training programmes across several reputable institutions like INSEAD in France, the Leishton Academy, Imperial College in London, IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, FITC in Lagos, Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Director (CIoD), H. Pierson in Ikoyi, Lagos, Emmanuel University in North Carolina, USA, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, where she received a Membership Certification, Institute of Management Consultants – Nigeria, where she is a Fellow and a certified management consultant, just to mention but a few.

Olorunshola is a lover of education and the publication of her widely read article on small business sustainability strategies in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been cited by many scholars.

2, Cecilia Akintomide

Special Executive Adviser to the Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Cecilia is an experienced non-executive director with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry and development finance. Africa expert, skilled in strategy, development finance, international law, project finance, and corporate governance. She is a champion of women and girls empowerment, and a member of the Nigerian Bar and the New York Bar.

She is an Independent Director on the Boards of CcHUB Growth Capital, Nigeria’s first social innovation fund, supporting high potential early-stage businesses, SWAgCo, an agricultural sector investment company; and Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), a state government agency, focused on promoting development and investments.

Cecilia is a member of the Board of Regents of Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading universities, and the Board of Trustees of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL). She was also an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of FBN Holdings Plc., and has served in senior roles including Vice President Secretary General of the African Development Bank (AfDB). In that role, she provided leadership for the dynamic relationship between the AfDB and its then 80 member states, and served as secretary to the 80-member ministerial Boards of governors and 20-member resident Boards of directors.

Prior to the AfDB, Cecilia practiced law in Lagos, Washington D.C., and New York, at the law firms of O. Thomas & Co.; Thompson & Co.; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges, with a focus on business reorganisations, corporate law and commercial law.

3, Rahila Thomas

Rahila Thomas has over 20 years of combined public and private sector work experience in the power sector. She has an extensive knowledge of all aspects of the Nigeria electricity supply industry from generation, transmission to distribution with respect to how the industry has evolved in structure, management, operations and performance.

Currently Chairperson, Kaduna Electric. Kaduna Electric was registered as a company out of the 18 successor companies carved out from the former National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) which was decentralised into the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Privatised on December 4, 2014, located in the North-Western part of Nigeria, Kaduna Electric has distribution license to serve customers in 4 states of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara covering 84 LGAs, spread over 150,000 KM2.

Rahila was lead advisor in supporting the ‘Senate Committee of the 9th National Assembly on Power’ in the preparation of the Electricity Bill enacted in June 2023, which has decentralised the Nigerian electricity market with greater involvement by state governments.

She is the Country Director of Energy Market And Rates Consultants Limited (EMRC) in Nigeria, leading and managing an interdisciplinary and dynamic team of consultants and associates that provide transaction advisory, industry-wide power market analysis, financial and techno-economic due diligence, tariff design, policy and regulatory support.

4, Aku Odinkemelu

Monetary Policy Committee Member, Central Bank of Nigeria

Aku Odinkemelu is an arbitrator and consultant, she is serving as an independent non-executive board member at Nord Oil APS & Energy Services.

Aku Odinkemelu is a highly skilled and experience executive director, non-executive director, Board member, audit, risk and finance committee chair, credit committee chair and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIarb), Nigeria & Uk with over fifteen years of board level experience with expertise in the banking, financial services, insurance, oil & gas and education sectors.

Aku successfully led and managed organisational change and renewal including mergers and acquisitions in three key financial institutions while simultaneously driving corporate governance compliance and growth.

She is an independent non -executive Board member and chair of Board risk and audit committee at Librod Energy/ Nord Oil APS & Energy Services; Board of trustees member at Spiritan University Nneochi and Board member and chair, audit and finance committee at Jesuit Memorial College Port Harcourt.

She was a member of the Board audit and risk committee representing her organisation at the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System and member of the Board credit and risk committees at Guaranty Trust Assurance. In an executive capacity, as the executive director, South directorate at Fidelity Bank, she led it to become the most profitable bank, contributing over 23% of the total bank profit and she was a key member of the team that raised $400M Euro bond at investor roadshows in London & the USA.

5, Rose Nat Eshiett

Independent Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc

Rose Nat Eshiett has over 35years working experience with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in the Oil and Gas sector where she retired as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division. At NNPCL, she worked and held top management positions in various commercial, project financing and investments, financial accounting and auditing. Currently, she is an honorary adviser on oil and gas to Akwa Ibom state government.

She holds a Bsc in Finance from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, as well as membership of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of management respectively.

She was appointed an independent non-executive director on February 8, 2024.

6, Juliet Anammah

Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc

Juliet provides startups and mid-size companies with bespoke strategy consulting services. She is focused on strategic planning, growth, route to consumer, decarbonising operating models and entry into Africa.

A senior executive with senior leadership experience as Chair and CEO.

Juliet analyses evolving global consumer behaviour trends and operating models of companies in consumer goods , eCommerce, retail and distribution. She uses this knowledge to make strategic decisions on how a company can grow and still operate in a sustainable manner.

She brings over 16 years of expertise in developing strategic plans for consumer goods companies to stay competitive and ahead of the curve in the context of changing market conditions, the evolving expectations of their key stakeholders and their long-term goals.

As former CEO of Jumia Nigeria limited, she directed the emerging market eCommerce company with 1.7K employees across Nigeria, led transition from online retailer to one integrated marketplace, logistics, and payment digital platform, was recognized as CGS industry SME on eCommerce strategy and retail/marketplace deployment, and presented at investor roadshows, leading Jumia to be the first African tech start-up IPO on NYSE.

7, Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour (SAN)

Managing Partner at Doyin Rhodes-Vivour & Co

Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour (SAN) is a British chevening scholar, chartered arbitrator and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb). She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981, took Silk in 2019 and is a Notary Public of Nigeria.

She has practiced law for over four decades and has very significant experience in international and domestic arbitration in both institutional and ad hoc proceedings, and across a wide range of industries including corporate, construction, infrastructure projects, energy, maritime, banking /finance involving complex issues.

She has acted as counsel in various arbitration proceedings and has received various recognitions. She is listed on the panel of various international and domestic arbitration and ADR institutions.

Adedoyin is a Managing Partner at Doyin Rhodes-Vivour & Co. The law firm is one of the leading law firms in Nigeria and was established in 1997 in collaboration with the law firm of A.M.O Akande established in 1967. They provide high quality legal service whilst effectively meeting and anticipating the existing and potential needs of their clients.

8, Jennifer Obayuwana

Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group

Jennifer Obayuwana is a gemologist, watch specialist and collector of object d’arts. She serves as the executive director of Polo Luxury Group, a family enterprise.

The group, the first luxury company in Nigeria, established in 1987 by her visionary father, John Obayuwana, pioneered the rise of luxury retail in the country. Polo Luxury Group is the official maison of high-end Swiss watchmaking and fine jewelry brands with a portfolio that includes Rolex, Cartier, Breguet, Chopard, Piaget, Omega, Longines, Messika among others.

With Jennifer at the helm, the group has expanded to include a subsidiary Polo Avenue, the foremost fashion destination in Nigeria with a brand portfolio including Gucci, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Berluti and Alexander McQueen.

Obayuwana is an alumni of The American University of Paris and Franklin University, Switzerland and has taken several management courses at prestigious institutions such as INSEAD, Columbia Business School, Lagos Business School, The Wharton School of Business, Cranfield School of Management and the Gemological Institute of America.

From working on the shop floor as a sales associate several years ago, Jennifer has emerged as a force in her own right rising to the position of Executive Director.

Credited with overseeing one of the group’s most critical periods during her impressive tenure, as the executive director, Obayuwana is today responsible for the profitability, strategic leadership and daily operations of the company managing several units and divisions.

9, Ebere Njoku

DG, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)

Ebere Njoku is passionate about propelling strategic growth and empowering individuals and organisations to achieve transformative success. She is a highly accomplished and results-driven executive director with an exceptional track record in strategic leadership, healthcare, commerce, business development, and organisational growth.

With over 25 years of industry experience as a doctor of optometry, she has consistently delivered impressive revenue growth and cultivated high-value partnerships that have left a profound impact on a global scale.

As a forward-thinking leader, she excels in spearheading multiple initiatives and programmes, consistently driving engagement and delivering exceptional outcomes. Her expertise lies in strategic planning, business development, and market research, enabling her to identify lucrative opportunities and implement effective strategies to seize them. Leveraging her entrepreneurial mindset and advanced optometry knowledge, she has successfully mentored and coached executives, guiding them towards realising their full potential and optimising their financial goals.

An acclaimed speaker and published author, Ebere is deeply committed to sharing insights and empowering individuals and organisations through impactful speeches and her extensive portfolio of seven books. Notably, her work ‘Energy Strategy for Success (ESS)’ has earned recognition for its transformative principles and strategies.

10, Cecilia Umoren

Executive Chairman, Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited

Cecilia Umoren was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979. She is part of a group of professionals that founded Emerald Energy Resources Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company, (Operator of OML 141) where she worked as executive director, corporate and legal services until she was appointed managing director/CEO of Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited (MOGCL) in July 2015.

Prior to joining Emerald Energy Resources Limited in 2001, Cecilia was the principal/founding partner of the law firm Cecilia Okafo & Associates (now Sapphire Partners), a full service corporate and litigation firm, where she gained a wealth of experience in international transactions and local legal practice. The firm represented many foreign oil service companies in a range of matters both legal and commercial including contractual, regulatory and policy issues.

Umoren was one of the pioneer legal practitioners of telecommunications in Nigeria. She acted as external solicitor to Nigeria Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and represented them in its first major telecommunications joint venture, Mobile Telephone System (MTS) where she eventually served as company secretary. She also served in Nigeria’s ministerial committee to implement the ‘Open Skies Agreement.’

Cecilia Umoren has a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, Bachelor of Laws (BL) from the Nigeria Law School, Lagos and a master’s in Comparative Law degree from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, USA. She is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Women’s Leadership Forum.

11, Patricia Simon hart

Patricia Simon-Hart is a tri-sector, results-driven professional with over 30 years of experience in the private, public, and non-profit sectors. She has expertise in ICT, oil and gas, water, public policy and development, and is passionate about providing solutions to improve the operational efficiency and institutional strengthening of organisations through the introduction of technology, reforms, and capacity building.

Starting her career in the ICT sector, Patricia transitioned to the oil and gas industry where she established Aftrac Limited. Aftrac Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified oil and gas service company. They began operations in 1998, and have over 23 years of experience in delivering production monitoring and well testing services to the upstream oil and gas sector in the West African sub-region.

Currently, Patricia serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of Aradel Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s first integrated oil and gas investment company. She also serves on the executive board of PETAN, an advocacy group that drives local participation and technology in the oil and gas sector.

12, Unoma Okorafor

Co-founder, Fairview Data Technologies

Unoma Okorafor is the founder and president of ‘Working to Advance STEM Education for African Women’ (WAAW) Foundation, a 501(c) nonprofit founded in 2017 to promote Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education for African women, and ensure that talent is engaged in technology innovation on the African continent.

A serial and social entrepreneur, Okorafor is also the founder and CEO of Herbal Goodness, health and wellness company that manufactures organic health beverages and supplements. She is also the co-founder and Principal at Fairview Data Technologies Inc, a data science company operating in manufacturing and supply chain. She is a licensed real estate agent.

Okorafor received her undergraduate degree from the University of Lagos, her M.Sc. from Rice University, Houston, TX, and her PhD at Texas A & M University, all in computer engineering. She is a graduate of INSEAD’s social entrepreneurship program and Stanford University Business School’s executive program in social entrepreneurship.

Her industry experience includes: Tech Lead, Education Technology Division at Texas Instruments. She has worked at Intel, HP and IBM research labs. Okorafor is a member of IEEE, ACM, SWE and NSBE, and was a recipient of the Sloan Foundation Fellowship, the AAUW Engineering Dissertation Fellowship and the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Fellowship for promoting STEM education. She is a visiting professor at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) Abuja, Nigeria where she teaches computer science courses.

13, Ada Nduka Oyom

Founder, She Code Africa

Ada is the Founder of She Code Africa (SCA), a non-profit organisation focused on empowering young girls and women in Africa through technical skills. She founded SCA in 2016 and has since impacted over 17,000 women members across 20 African countries with her team, while championing gender diversity in tech through it.

Ada’s role is to lead a cross functional team of 26, across 8 teams to oversee the creation and running of developer training programs targeted at the technical growth of community members in fields including web, mobile development, cloud re-engineering, open source, UX Design and so on, with programs going on to achieve greater than 93% completion rate.

She is also responsible for defining community structure and creating scalable engagement and growth process with a large focus on membership. She has grown active membership from 0 to 17,000+ within 12 months in 20+ countries.

Her expertise in developer relations and staunch advocacy for developers within Africa has earned her roles in several top organisations globally, including her current engagement as the Ecosystem Community Manager for sub-Saharan Africa with Google.

Ada is also actively involved in advocating for open source in Africa, hence co-founded ‘Open Source Community Africa’, one of the largest communities for open-source enthusiasts, advocates and experts across Africa.

14, Ibijoke Faborode

Founder/CEO, ElectHER

Ibijoke Faborode is a trisector leader with over 13 years of experience spanning gender relations, research and public policy advisory, election and governance, high-level government relations, development programme management, civic innovation, advertising and media relations.

She is the founder and C.E.O. of ElectHER, an impact-driven and disruptive N.G.O. advancing the inclusion of women in politics and public life through research and policy innovation, behavioral change communications, community building, capacity development, tech innovation and resource mobilisation.

Some core initiatives of the organization include Agender35, dedicated to mobilising resources for female candidates across party lines; the ElectHER Policy & Research Centre, which drives the ideation, design and implementation of evidence-based research, the ElectHER Election Hub, launched during the 2023 Nigerian presidential election to manage observation deployment, data management, analytics and public engagement, the ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme, a leadership and legislative fellowship for women aspiring to legislative office, OBINRIN, an annual event intersecting the arts, gender and citizen action; and Hernalytics, a mobile and web tech platform to enhance the social aspect of governance through data, information and community.

15, Lola Aworanti-Ekugo

Member, Board of Advisors, AI in Nigeria & Board member, Trademark Africa

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo is a seasoned digital and innovation expert with over 18 years of global industry experience. She has a proven track record in her industry and is recognised globally and locally for steering organisations towards an innovative and sustainable future through her proficiency in digital strategy, identifying new digital product/service opportunities, and her commitment to driving transformative change in the financial services sector and a diverse range of industries. She has held key roles across Europe and Africa, including Chief Digital Officer, FBNQuest and similar positions at Commerzbank, BNP Paribas, Union Bank Nigeria, and First Bank Nigeria spearheading the Digital Innovation Labs.

Lola holds a BSc in Business Information systems with First Class Honours from Middlesex University, London with a scholarship for outstanding academic achievement and an MBA from Imperial College Business School, London. She has received various recognitions and awards.

16, Funmi Babington-Ashaye

MD/CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited

Funmi Babington-Ashaye, is the Managing Director/CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited. Her professional insurance career spans across more than three and a half decades and her reputation within the industry is unparalleled.

Babington-Ashaye was the former Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Plc. She is an alumnus of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute both of Nigeria and United Kingdom. In addition, she is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers, and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, with a Masters in Entrepreneurship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States of America.

In 2017 she became President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, the premier insurance body responsible for promoting skills development and professional conduct among members engaged in the industry. This reinforced her position as a thought leader in the insurance sector in Nigeria. She equally serves on the council of various professional bodies including the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Aside from her existing directorial responsibilities, Babington-Ashaye has won notable awards.

17, Joana Maduka

First Female Fellow Engineer

Joana Maduka is a Nigerian engineer. She became the first female fellow of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in 1974. She is also a fellow of the Institution of Electrical Engineers, the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. She was made an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Science Technology in 1987 and Yaba College of Technology in 1988. She was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008. She was the first female COREN President.

Maduka worked as a graduate assistant engineer for Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) in Ibadan in 1965. She was a graduate apprentice in the Engineering Division of Western Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation in Ibadan from 1965 to 1966. From 1966 to 1970, she was a lecturer in the department of Applied Physics at the University of Ife She joined Leccom Associates, a firm for consulting engineers, in 1970 and became the principal partner there in 1975.

In 1993, Maduka became the founder of Friends of the Environment, an innovation which seeks to improve renewable energy, manage wastes and also empower women. She also founded the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Archived 23 November 2020 at the Wayback Machine (APWEN).

Maduka was made the Chairperson of the Power Sector Group, set up by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2014 to ensure improvements in the power sector and protect stakeholder interests. On 23 June 2016, she became the ninth president, and the first female president, of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. She is married to Vincent Ifeanyi Maduka, a former director general Of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). They have four children.

18, Agatha Eric-Udorie

Founder/CEO, Agatha’s Interior Design Ltd

Agatha Eric-Udorie is a professional interior designer, who exudes a rare mix of deep passion and intuitive knowledge. In what many close associates describe as a fascinating twist in fate, the young professionally trained nurse found herself being tutored in the workshop of a carpenter, which eventually led to the birth of the success story called Agatha’s Interior Design Ltd, being told today.

As a young lady in a majorly masculine profession, Eric-Udorie grew in knowledge and the rudiments of carpentry, and so also grew her intense desire for beautifying interior spaces. She combined this passion with her already broad exposure to luxury and detailed finishing, which straightened her path into the very enterprising entrepreneur of repute she has become. Her generous experience encompasses all facets of the industry and some aspects of civil engineering and finishing construction.

Agatha’s Interior is a design & lifestyle driven company whose primary mission is to be the foremost residential, project and hospitality furniture, and accessories leader in Nigeria.

19, Aisha Augie

DG for the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC)

Aisha Augie is the current Director General for the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC). Prior to this, she was the Special Adviser on Digital Communications Strategy to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed. Aisha was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of her home state, Kebbi State, Nigeria. She was the CEO of the 1960 Company, a leading media and communications company. With almost two decades of experience in media and communication in both the private and public sector, Aisha is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated creative artists, photographers, filmmakers and communication specialists leading various development initiatives for the advocacy of youth and women empowerment across Nigeria. She has received various accolades both locally and internationally.

20, Yemi Falayajo

Deputy Representative of UN Women, Liberia Country Office

Yemi Falayajo currently serves as the Deputy Representative of UN Women Liberia Country Office. Prior to that, she served as Head of Programmes for UN Women Malawi Country Office. She brings to the fore over 19 years of experience in leadership and management, providing strategic guidance and support to diverse stakeholders including governments, UN country teams, non-state actors, several countries and sub-regions in results based development planning, national resource mobilisation efforts, and execution of development plans.

As the former Head of Programmes, UN Women Malawi Country Office, she led their development of annual work planning processes and provided ongoing leadership and guidance to programme staff in the development and assessment of monthly and quarterly implementation plans towards timely delivery of results.

As a gender expert with UN Women/UN RCO Zambia, she set up and operationalised the UN Gender Task Team, conducted the UN gender assessment using the UN gender scorecard, and mapped the gender related activities in the UN system. Furthermore, she proffered recommendations and options on strengthening the UN coordinated response on gender and coordination structures.

21, Rachel Akhuetie

Executive Director, Finance, Commercial and Services, SunTrust Atlantic Energies

Rachel is a highly driven multi-skilled professional with over 20 years of extensive experience in accounting and finance, oil & gas commercial, human resource management and organisational strategy. She has had her working career with UBA Capital & Trust, an asset management company, Century Media Ltd and GoodWorks International LLC before joining SunTrust Atlantic Energies Limited.

Rachel has worked in the oil & gas industry for over 17 years, functioning in various capacities and roles ranging from an accounts associate, finance manager, head of finance and service, through several positions to general manager finance and business strategy. In addition to her commercial, financial, business development and risk management role, she plays a major role in the organisational management and works directly with the chief executive officer to provide strategic direction for SunTrust Atlantic Energies Limited.

22, Titi Ogufere

Creative Director at Essential Interiors Consultancy

Titi Ogufere is a Nigerian interior designer, critical design thinker and publisher at Essential Media Group. She is the creative director at Essential Interiors Consultancy, a pioneer interior designing company in Nigeria. The award-winning practice was set up in 2002 and has since established an international identity with a wide variety of projects that are context-specific, innovative, experimental, critical and theoretical.

In 2007, Ogufere founded the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), a body charged with the promotion of excellence practices in the interior design sector of Nigeria. She is also the founder of the Essential Media Group, a publishing company that publishes Essential Interior Magazine; a magazine on urban and contemporary interior design.

Ogufere was elected as President-Elect of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) in 2017. She was announced as the 21st President of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) on February 27, 2020, making her the first President of African descent. During her tenure as IFI president, she championed notable advancements in policy and education, during which she co-chaired a taskforce panel responsible for the revision of the IFI Interior and Architecture/Design Education policy.

23, Confidence Stavely

Director of Application Security, MerkleFence

Confidence is a celebrated cybersecurity leader, API security professional, talent developer, international speaker, and inclusion advocate.

She has achieved numerous professional certifications and industry recognition.

What sets Confidence apart is her innate ability to merge profound cybersecurity knowledge with impeccable communication finesse. She excels in translating intricate cybersecurity concepts into digestible, jargon-free insights for diverse audiences.

Her unique approach is brilliantly showcased in her YouTube series, “API Kitchen”. Here, she employs culinary metaphors to illuminate API security intricacies. Within its debut season, this series amassed over half a million views across social media, as Confidence masterfully served up a banquet of API security wisdom.

Her exceptional contributions are frequently celebrated. Recently, she clinched the title of ‘Cybersecurity Woman of the World 2023’. Her previous recognitions span awards like the ‘Cybersecurity Woman of the Year’ for both 2021 and 2022, a nod as the International Security Journal 2023 Influencer, a spot in the ‘Top Cyber News 40 under 40 in Cybersecurity’, a LinkedIn Top Voice distinction, and a ranking amongst the ‘Top 50 Women in Cybersecurity Africa’, and so on.

24, Njide Okonjo-Udochi

CEO/President, Summit Medical Group

Njide Udochi is an experienced CEO and innovative healthcare leader with a demonstrated track record of working across industry. Skilled in strategy, building high performance teams, horizontal and vertical integration as well as alternative payment contracting with value based care initiatives in the medicare advantage and commercial space. She is also experienced with delivering results for startups looking to disrupt and provide innovative solutions and services aimed at improving outcomes for patients.

Established in 2021, Summit Medical Group (SMG) is an integrated multispecialty medical practice blending two well-established practices, millennium family practice and WKTA pediatrics with a total of over 20 years of experience providing care to patients in the DMV area with other medical specialties to ensure patients receive care in a patient-centered medical home.

25, Deola Art-Alade

Group CEO at Livespot360

Deola Art Alade is a seasoned innovator and disruptor with an undeterred passion for propelling forward-thinking change within the African entertainment and creative industries.

She is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Livespot360. Livespot360 is a creative solutions company of the digital era, unified by a passion for developing disruptive ideas. They turn consumers into fans through human-centred, storified experiences, engagement and entertainment.

They are a one-stop-shop for all integrated marketing communications needs. Clients benefit from cost-saving techniques, message consistency, and stress reduction as the business can leverage its team of experts to deliver seamlessly on any project.

Furthermore, they offer much more, developing top-notch creative advertising, digital innovation, entertainment content, production, and live experiences delivered directly to end-users through their various business divisions.

Possessing a visionary mindset and an unparalleled attention to detail, Deola consistently initiates tangible transformations in both the Nigerian and African entertainment markets.

26, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju

Board Chair, Malala Fund/Founder, TEP Centre

Modupe Adefeso-Olateju is a recognised policy expert, specialising in public-private partnerships in education. She is a Fellow of the Centre for Universal Education at The Brookings Institution and Founding MD of The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre), Nigeria’s pioneering education partnership organisation.

The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre) is a pioneer in the emerging field of education partnership, specialising in research, design, implementation, support and evaluation of education programmes, projects and initiatives across the public, private and non-profit sectors. They seek to improve the overall design, implementation and evaluation of education initiatives through effective, enduring and scalable partnerships.

Modupe is a Fellow of the Asia-Global Institute in Hong Kong and an Honorary Fellow of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Nigeria. As a Centenary Scholar (Africa), she received a PhD in Education and International Development from the Institute of Education (IOE), University College London where her thesis proposed a model of public-private partnership in education. She earned a Masters with Distinction from the same institution.

27, Hadiza Yar’adua Tuggar

Founder of Woodentods International School

Hadiza Yar’adua Tuggar is an ex-banker and Founder of Woodentods International School which she founded in 2009. She is a highly enthusiastic multitalented, multifaceted corporate business executive and seasoned educationist. She has obtained prominent academic and professional experiences which have aptly equipped her with a comprehensive managerial portfolio and a track record of impact and organizational transformation.

She has accomplished and built her strength as an educational reformer in four core competencies including, education administration and policy formulation, institution planning and development, curriculum formulation and development, and special educational needs advocacy. She is an educational administrator, business strategist, policy reform advocate, public speaker, mentor, facilitator and collaborator of several educational reform and development projects.

Hadiza has bagged several certifications which include a General and Pediatric First Aid Certification from Sophie Booths Consulting, an Executive Strategy Certification from the Educators Leadership Summit, a Diploma in Business Operation and Business Process Engineering from Business Study Group, and a Certification in School Development and Transformation from Cambridge International Education.

28, Abimbola Onakomaiya

President, Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA)

Abimbola Onakomaiya is an insurance professional par excellence whose career spans underwriting, claims administration, business development, risk management and reinsurance. She is the 15th president of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

Abimbola’s career started as an Associate, Hill Samuel Life Investment Services, Wales, United Kingdom (1983) before relocating to Nigeria, joining NICON Insurance, the foremost insurance company in Nigeria, in 1987 and becoming the company’s first Female Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute London (FCII). Trailblazing for the ten-year service in Nicon Insurance, she honed her underwriting skills in special risks, marine, oil, energy and reinsurance classes of insurance.

Her versatility, brilliance and in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian Insurance market was tapped by Anderson Consulting (1997) with the unenviable responsibility to open the consulting world to the insurance industry and vis-versa, thus enhancing partnerships that have now spanned decades.

Abimbola’s role as the MD/CEO involves coordinating five branches nationwide, liaising with the Board of Directors and overseas technical partners, developing increased technical competence to ensure that Peakthrust remains one of the foremost insurance broking and financial services companies in the ecosystem.

29, Uju Uzo-Ojinnaka

CEO at Traders of Africa (TOFA)

Uju is a resourceful and result-oriented team player with over 17 years work-experience in strategic marketing, retail banking and business development. Over the years, she has developed both hard and soft skills in credit analysis, negotiation, human relations, project management and leadership.

She is the CEO of Traders of Africa, a leading eCommerce marketplace committed to revolutionising intra-African trade and facilitating trade between Africa and the global market through innovative technology. Their mission is to foster sustainable wealth for individuals, communities, organisations, and nation-states across the continent.

With a diverse range of products, including agricultural goods, furniture, food and beverages, and more, their merchants cater to a wide array of needs. They prioritise customer satisfaction by offering reliable escrow services, dedicated customer support, and a suite of other services designed to ensure a seamless and secure shopping experience.

At Traders of Africa, they provide merchants with the essential platform, cutting-edge solutions, and robust support needed to grow their businesses and achieve long-term success.

30, Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju

Chairman of the board, I-Train Africa

Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju is a multipotentialite, excelling as an educator, coach, academic, entrepreneur, SDGs and global opportunities expert.

Having served as an UNLEASH Ambassador in both 2021 and 2022, as well as the UPG sustainability leader of 2021, Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju’s remarkable journey includes securing over 35 global opportunities such as grants, awards, business labs, innovation labs, and fellowships that have taken her across 5 continents. Her impact extends to training over 40,000 youths across Africa, equipping them with knowledge on SDGs and the path to global opportunities through her programmes.

African youths, women and professionals are her passion, and how 10,000,000 of them get up skilled, become relevant to the 21st-century workforce, become globally visible, advance their careers, and arrive at the global stage by 2030 is her mission.

31, Yewande Akinola

Non-Executive Director, Co-creation Hub

Yewande Akinola’s work cuts across education, engineering, technology, and innovation for a sustainable built environment. Over the years, her engineering experience and responsibilities have included design and construction, sustainability, strategy, innovation and manufacturing of products and systems. She has worked on projects in the U.K., Africa, the Middle East and in East Asia.

Akinola has worked on some brilliant projects all over the world, with project values of up to £500 million. Using engineering as a tool for creativity, she has developed strategies towards the effective operation of business functions and set clear visions for the development of people within organisations. Her engineering journey continues to be one centred around creativity and creating a better world. The creativity, the daring to dream, the art of storytelling of conceptual ideas, achieving an exact expression of sequence, relation and logic is what Yewande says creates the built environment and technologies that shape and influence our daily experiences.

32, Bunmi Malik

Principal, Conduct, Financial Crime, and Compliance Governance, Nigeria & W/ Africa at Standard Chartered Bank

Bunmi Malik has over 18 years’ experience in financial services and legal practice. With a strong educational background in Law from the University of Ibadan, as well as a Masters in Law and Business from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and Wharton Business School, she has developed competence in corporate governance, legal risk management, regulatory compliance and financial crime governance.

She is currently Principal, Conduct, Financial Crime, and Compliance Governance for Nigeria & West Africa at Standard Chartered Bank, with responsibilities for managing compliance risks through adherence to regulatory requirements, risk assessments, policy development, training, monitoring and reporting as well as the promotion of ethical conduct. She works with a team of experts in ensuring the bank’s adherence to the highest ethical and regulatory standards in a complex and dynamic environment.

Other leadership roles undertaken by Bunmi include the Head of Governance, Africa at United Bank for Africa Plc where she had responsibility for corporate governance alignment and institutionalisation across 19 subsidiaries in West, Central, East and Southern Africa. She also served concurrently as the Deputy, Group Company Secretary of the Bank.

33, Eme Essien Lore

Senior Advisor, Organisational Health, ESG Africa

Eme Essien Lore is an experienced development finance professional with a demonstrated history of effective team leadership resulting in measurable outcomes. She is also an advocate for a ‘People-Planet-Profits Agenda’ in Africa, and a thought leader on the role of organisational health in firm performance.

With over 25 years of experience in development finance, specifically in Africa, she now focuses on how to enhance organisational health and corporate governance as a key driver for stronger development finance outcomes.

Eme spent over 17 years at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. She served as Country Manager for IFC’s Nigeria office from 2014 through 2021. As Country Manager, she had oversight of IFC’s investment and advisory activities in Nigeria, the largest single country exposure in sub-Saharan Africa and fifth largest globally at over $2bn in sectors including energy, manufacturing, healthcare and financial institutions.

Lore guided efforts for government engagement, business development, integrity, due diligence, deal execution and portfolio management. As a member of the IFC Africa Department management team, she played an important role in the development and execution of the regional strategy.

34, Awele Okigbo

CEO of Credo Advisory

Awele Okigbo is the founder/ CEO of Credo Advisory, a leading strategic and development communications consultancy based in Abuja and Washington, DC. Credo Advisory is a strategic and development communications firm that specialises in designing and implementing strategic, operational and tactical communications initiatives. Their services include public communications and advocacy, government relations, media relations, crisis communications, digital communications, and capacity building.

She is also the host of Credo Voices, a podcast that highlights inspiring stories of everyday heroes – ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The podcast is a growing global community of change agents driving the Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 25 years, she has led communications teams to raise awareness, build trust and effect change for institutions, including the United Nations, the United States Agency for International Development, the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As a World Bank consultant, Awele has experience working in Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Zambia, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania and Kazakhstan, delivering reform communications programmes.

35, Ngozi Oyewole

President, Commonwealth Business Women Africa

With over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and a women leader, Ngozi Oyewole is passionate about driving disruptive growth, mentorship, financial literacy, and women empowerment across Africa and beyond. As the President of Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-Africa), she leads a network of women entrepreneurs and professionals who are committed to strengthening the voices of women in business, linking global and domestic markets, and advancing the economic empowerment of women and girls.

Ngozi is also the Chairperson of the Board at Strategic Women and Youth Institute (SWYI), where she works with organisations to explore possibilities, overcome difficulties, and realise opportunities through culture change, strategy engagement, organisation design, business transformation, and digital transformation.

She is a recipient of multiple awards and is the founder/CEO of NOXIE Litd., specialising in the manufacturing of office furniture and is also a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplier.

36, Uche Ralph-Opara

Chief Health Officer for Project HOPE

Uche Ralph-Opara is a medical doctor and global health expert with nearly two decades of experience leading transformative public health interventions. As Chief Health Officer for Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian organisation operating in over 30 countries, she provides strategic leadership and technical expertise to address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges, including infectious diseases (HIV & TB), maternal and child health, and health systems strengthening. Under her technical leadership, Project HOPE continues to expand its impact, leveraging partnerships and innovative solutions to improve health outcomes in vulnerable communities globally.

Her educational background includes an MBBS from the University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, an MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and an MBA from the University of South Wales. This underscores her ability to integrate clinical knowledge with public health practice, research, policy, and strategic business acumen. Her leadership has been recognised through numerous accolades, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Breastfeeding Hero Award, highlighting her significant contributions to advancing maternal and child health in challenging settings.

A passionate advocate for gender equity, Uche has dedicated her career to empowering women and girls, particularly those from marginalised communities.

37, Adeola Folorunso

Director of Care, Saskatchewan Health Authority

Adeola Folorunso is a global health advocate and health programme moderator/planner. Adeola promotes effective use of health policies and culturally appropriate programmes in improving health programmes and mental health.

At age 16, she presented in a community outreach programme on the importance of self-confidence and self-esteem to over 1000 teenagers and young adults. In 2023, she organised a summit on postpartum depression were guests and experts were in attendance. She has been invited to speak at various events on issues impacting mental health, maternal health and DEI. Adeola utilises various evidence-based approaches in her roles as a healthcare provider, mentor, moderator and programme planner.

Folorunso started her career in Nigeria as a registered nurse since 2010 before relocating to Canada in 2011 to embark on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, where she graduated with distinction in 2015.

She earned her Master of Health Administration (MHA) degree from the University of Regina, Canada, in 2020. Her achievement was marked by distinction—an acknowledgment of her exceptional dedication and expertise in healthcare administration.

38, Edirin Gloria Essiet

Member, Board of Directors, Tsur Oil & Gas Company Limited

Edirin Gloria is a distinguished legal professional with over 17 years of expertise in business law, governance, and arbitration. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Benin and is an esteemed member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators. Called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007, Edirin is an active member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and its women’s forum, as well as the International Bar Association (IBA). Her legal acumen has earned her a reputation for excellence in dispute resolution, business advisory services, and corporate governance.

With the goal to advance her career, she accepted a position as a legal counsel at Tsur Oil & Gas Limited, an indigenous oil servicing company based in Lagos state, Nigeria, where she provided legal support for their global operations. She was then elevated to top director, where she oversees the legal department and offers strategic legal counsel to the company’s top management team and board of directors. She has played critical roles in establishing and executing the company’s legal strategy, which includes improving corporate governance standards, managing regulatory compliance, and minimising legal risks. She also led the legal team in the negotiation of complicated business agreements, the resolution of disputes, and the management of litigation.

Edirin is also a partner at Essiet Egah & Co. In addition, she provides strategic legal counsel to prominent businesses, including David & Brics Safe Travels and Cavana Hotels.

39, Amina A. Salihu

Deputy Director, On Nigeria at MacArthur Foundation

Amina A. Salihu is the deputy director, On Nigeria at MacArthur Foundation, and she is responsible for inclusive grant-making and communication, programme idea generation, and networking with the On Nigeria team.

Salihu was formerly a lecturer in the Political Science Department of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, and coordinator, DFID/UKAid’s Coalitions for Change (C4C) Programme.

She received her B.Sc and M.Sc from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and PhD from the University of Abuja. She has also spent time at Aspen, the Universities of Cape Town, Sussex, and Liverpool.

Amina is an honorary adviser to numerous government, private sector, and civil society organisations on gender, equity, inclusion, and policy. She is a member of the International Political Science Association, Chartered Management Consultants, and the African Feminist Forum. She was a past chair of the Kaduna State Rehabilitation Board for Persons with Disabilities, pioneer co-chair of the board of directors, and now chair of the advisory team of the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund, and technical advisor to the EU RoLAC programme on a web-based sexual offender database for Nigeria. Amina is a member of the governing council of Ekiti State University and an independent non-executive director on the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc. Amina is chair, board of trustees of Hadis Foundation for voice, accountability, and safe spaces.

40, Catherine Aniagolu-Okoye

Regional Director, Ford Foundation, West Africa

Catherine Aniagolu-Okoye, known as ChiChi, is the regional director at Ford Foundation office, West Africa. She oversees all of the foundation’s grant-making in the region and leads the team to promote human rights, democracy and social inclusion in West Africa.

She has over 20 years of experience leading a variety of country offices in Nigeria for a range of international development organisations. In this capacity, she has devised strategies, led offices, managed diverse sets of staff, and engaged within regional and global organisational settings. Her work has covered a variety of topics from improving governance and reducing poverty to advancing transparency in the extractives sector and furthering women and girls’ empowerment through engagement with civil society as well as the public and private sectors.

Prior to Ford, ChiChi was country director of Technoserve, an international NGO that provides business solutions to poverty with women at the heart of the work. Before this role, she was country director for WaterAid in Nigeria, where she provided grants to CSOs to advocate for improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services and strengthened civil society networks, including one focused on journalists dedicated to telling WASH stories. Prior, she led ‘Girl The effect,’ an initiative of the Nike Foundation, focused on girls’ empowerment, and served as country director for Oxfam/Nigeria.

41, Adesuwa Ladoja

MD/CEO, Lagos Free Zone

Adesuwa Ladoja is a legal, business and regulatory expert with strong project management abilities. A seasoned lawyer, Adesuwa holds a second-class upper Bachelor of Law degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Masters of Law degree (with merit) from King’s College, University of London.

A member of the Nigerian and International Bar Associations, she was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993, the same year she started her career as an Associate of Law at Ajumogobia & Okeke, where she acquired a vast knowledge of general commercial practice and litigation, banking and finance, maritime claims, arbitration, corporate law and insolvency. A notable project was working with a team of lawyers to negotiate and settle claims following an oil spill in the Niger Delta for Mobil Oil.

She moved on to KPMG Professional Services (formerly Arthur Andersen) where she would spend a decade in the business regulatory unit and the tax, regulatory and people services division rising to the position of senior manager.

While at KPMG, she conducted several tax reviews and audits as well as due diligence exercises in several business sectors including the oil and gas sectors. She was also responsible for carrying out external company secretarial functions for several companies including Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited, Clean Nigeria Limited (a partnership of major E&P companies in Nigeria), and others. Highly experienced in obtaining regulatory permits, approvals, certificates from sundry governmental and other regulatory bodies, also compensation and benefits advisory services, Adesuwa led a team of tax and people services consultants that worked with the technical sub-committee of the Presidential Committee on Consolidation of Emoluments in the Public Sector, inaugurated by the President at the time.

42, Adetola Akinola

CEO at Glitz Group Nigeria Limited

Adetola Akinola is a business strategist, relationship officer and entrepreneur with investments in the events, hospitality, real estate, entertainment and automobile industry. Akinola is a solutions-driven leader with proven record of fostering organisational growth. Her significant expertise in all aspects of non-profit fundraising and development with remarkable experience in organisng and chairing media briefings on policy and leadership reforms have earned her numerous recognitions and board memberships in leading organisations.

Before becoming the Chief Executive Officer at Glitz Group Nigeria Limited comprising of Glitz Event Centre, Glitz Residences and Apartments, and Glitz Garages Limited, which are now among the fastest growing businesses in Lekki, Lagos, the Harvard Business School and Lincoln University (MBA) graduate has led international cross-functional teams in delivering strategic initiatives that improve systems, processes, and bottom-line results that strategically align with organisational vision and goals.

An extensively travelled professional with visits to over 20 states in Nigeria and numerous major countries worldwide in her capacity as an executive of Junior Chamber International (JCI), she was also a banking executive with stints at Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa where her penchant for excellence shone brightly.

43, Ada Osademey Ude chukwu

Ada is a gender expert and finance professional with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry and leading programmes with an objective to reduce gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and key African markets.

Her 17 years’ experience in the financial services sector spans bank operations, consumer and SME finance, products and segments management with a focus on women’s financial inclusion and their participation in entrepreneurship and the workplace.

In her role as Head, Women Banking at Access Bank, she supported women sub-segments in Nigeria and key African markets (Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Gambia and Sierra Leone) through the women’s market programme – the W Initiative. The initiative won several local and international awards including a three-year consecutive Central Bank’s award for Excellence in Women’s Economic Empowerment.

Ada has contributed to reducing gender gaps in access to finance for WSMEs in Nigeria with over four thousand WSMEs supported in accessing loans and more than fifty thousand women benefiting from the non-financial services offerings of the programme at Access Bank – one of which is a mini MBA developed in partnership with the IFC. In the course of her work, she also engaged with companies who were clients of the bank, to advocate for gender inclusive policies.

44, Ifeoma Chuks Adizue

Managing Director, Move Afrika at Global Citizen

Ifeoma (Iphie) Chuks-Adizue begins today, 1st of November, 2024 as the first Managing Director, Move Afrika at Global Citizen. Ifeoma is a seasoned professional with a rare mix of experience in brand management, sales, media and over 20 years’ experience building global brands across Africa.

In this role,Ifeoma is responsible for scaling Move Afrika across Africa. Move Afrika, a Global Citizen experience, is a first-of-its-kind international music touring circuit throughout the continent of Africa, aimed at pioneering world-class music and live entertainment across the continent in an effort to nurture and maximise jobs and skills training into local economies for the benefit of Africa’s youth.

Prior to this role, Ifeoma was the executive director, commercial at Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, makers of Dulux paint, where she led the sales and marketing teams to almost quadruple the business in four years.

A graduate of economics from the University of Jos, Ifeoma started her career with Procter & Gamble Nigeria where she held several leadership positions, before moving to Cadbury Nigeria then CAP Plc, and now Global Citizen.

45, Nkem Itanyi

Academic & Founder, NICS

With over two decades of experience in research and teaching, Nkem Itanyi’s work approach is characterised by meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that tasks are completed with precision.

he has a PhD in Intellectual Property (IP) Law from Queen’s University Belfast, an LLM in Corporate and Commercial Law from University College London (UCL), and an LLB (Hons) Second Class Upper Division from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She is also a Barrister and Solicitor of Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and her credentials reflects her dedication to academic excellence and lifelong learning.

Nkem’s research interests lie in Intellectual Property Law(IP) with a particular focus on copyright law, culture, and emerging economies using empirical methods to explore the challenges and opportunities of copyright law for the creative industries, especially the film industry in Nigeria. She contributes to the policy debate and the legal reform in this area, as well as to enhance the understanding and awareness of the rights and responsibilities of creators and users. Itanyi’s field of expertise extends to the intersection of IP and AI.

An award-winning and seasoned academic and a TETFund scholar, in 2018, she was awarded ‘The Federal Government of Nigeria Scholarship’ for PhD research to the top 20% ranked universities in the United Kingdom.

46, Amina Aminu Dorayi

Senior Country Director at Pathfinder International

Amina Aminu Dorayi is a physician and public health professional with 17 years’ extensive experience in designing and managing health system and sustainable development programmes aimed at improving the health and well-being of women, girls and communities. She is currently the Nigeria Country Director at Pathfinder International where she provides overall strategic leadership and oversees the programmatic and operational management of Pathfinder activities in Nigeria.

Prior to Amina’s role as Country Director, she served as a Technical Director at the USAID-funded Sustaining Health Outcomes through the Private Sector Plus (SHOPS Plus) project and a Senior Technical Advisor for Abt Associates. She was also the Associate Deputy National Program Manager and Director of Service Delivery at the DFID-funded Partnership for Transforming Health Systems Phase II (PATHS2) project.

Amina served as the Employee Advisory Committee (EAC) Representative for the Africa Region of Abt Associates. She is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria and the American Public Health Association. Amina is also an Independent Review Panel member for the Internet Society Foundation, where she reviews, rates and recommends funding applications for the foundation.

47, Cynthia Chioma Nwaubani

President/Founder, PharmD Live

Cynthia Chioma Nwaubani is the president and founder of PharmD Live, which provides a more focused care delivery model designed explicitly for high-risk, high-cost patients with chronic diseases. Their capabilities combine a clinical pharmacist-led approach with AI-driven telehealth technology in a powerful suite of telehealth solutions that improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency, and maximise value-based care profitability across a range of healthcare verticals. PharmD Live partners with physicians and other healthcare providers to deliver telehealth solutions for patients with multiple chronic conditions.

Cynthia is a healthcare executive responsible for the development and execution of PharmD Live’s growth strategies and organisational goals, with a primary focus on the expansion of innovative pharmacy solutions to different healthcare verticals in the US market.

She is an entrepreneur and analytical thinker, with a strong aptitude for problem solving, streamlining operations and maximising productivity to improve patient outcomes in a cost effective manner. Nwaubani is a creative and resourceful decision maker with a talent for making rapid assessments of complex clinical situations, creating action plans to achieve the desired results.

48, Comfort Aruosa- Osemweige

Chief Dealmaker, Founder/ CEO DealRoom Global

Comfort Aruosa-Osemwegie is a seasoned investment management, research, personal finance, enterprise development, and business incubation strategist with over a decade’s experience in the Nigerian business environment, specialising in management, research, and analysis of investments, businesses, and financial markets. Her experience spans investment management, business development and strategy, financial and retirement planning and training, entrepreneurship development and management, customer service, brand development, and management, having worked closely with leading international brand and management consultants.

She has facilitated personal finance trainings and investment management sessions for staff of top organisations in Nigeria, such as UPDC, Standard Alliance, Access Bank, Coronation Bank (the former Associated Discount House Limited (ADHL)), the Nigerian Ports Authority, Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank, and several faith-based organisations.

Comfort has independently managed and advised on top corporate finance transactions both locally and internationally for institutional investors and HNIs with portfolios in excess of $950m. A rotund thinker, trainer, and manager, she successfully facilitated several programmes and seminars for various audiences locally and internationally.

49, Hauwa Ojeifo

Executive Director at She Writes Woman (SWW)

Popularly tagged as “The Voice of Mental Health”, Hauwa publicly identifies as a person who lives with a mental health condition and psychosocial disability. She is the Executive Director at She Writes Woman (SWW), an award-winning movement that gives mental health a voice in Nigeria by empowering those with lived experience to tell their stories, cocreate their solutions and advocate for their rights.

In February 2020, Hauwa became the first person with a mental health condition to testify in that capacity before the Nigerian parliament on the rights of people with mental health conditions under the tenets of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Her testimony was influential in protecting the 40-60 million Nigerians living with mental health conditions, ensuring the Bill was more aligned with international human rights standards, and the inclusion of the voices of people with mental health conditions in line with the global disability mantra of “Nothing Without Us”.

Hauwa has received numerous local and international honors and recognitions including the inaugural Diana Samarasan Disability Rights Advocacy Award for her work in creating space, mobilising and amplifying the voices of people with psychosocial disabilities. Similarly, she received the inaugural Marca Bristo Fellowship for courageous leadership in disability rights and was honoured with the Goalkeepers Global Goals Changemakers Award 2020 by the Gates Foundation, amongst others.

She is known to be the first Nigerian female to have received a Queen’s Young Leader Award for her work

She has spoken at the United Nations over 5 times and has been featured in international media like CNN, AlJazeera, BBC, Reuters and more.

50, Marilyn Okowa

Legislator representing Ika North-East Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly

Marilyn Dumkelechukwu Okowa-Daramola is a dynamic legislator, youth advocate and girl’s empowerment trailblazer. She was elected into the Delta State House of Assembly in March 2023, making history as the first female representative from Ika North-East constituency, and the youngest legislator in the 8th Delta State House of Assembly.

Marilyn who holds an LLB and LLM in Law from the University of Nottingham (2010) and Lancaster University (2013) respectively, started her public service career at the age of 29, as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Delta State on Girl Child Empowerment, where she headed the Girl Child Empowerment Office from July 2019 to March 2022.

During her tenure, she pioneered Project GEST – the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training programme through which 1850 young female entrepreneurs in Delta State were trained, empowered and established. The project was massively successful, impacting over 5000 livelihoods across the state and bringing hope and relief to many families as most of the beneficiaries are currently running successful businesses. Marilyn previously worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria as an Assistant Legal Officer between 2014 and 2018 and before that, as an associate in reputable law firms in Nigeria.

Her passion for empowering the less privileged led her to establish a non-profit organisation, The Marilyn Okowa-Daramola Foundation, as far back as 2015 with the overarching objective to alleviate poverty, encourage women’s enterprise and support the education of children.

As a legislator, her commitment to service is adequately captured through her slogan – ‘Our People First.’ She is the Chairman of the Finance and Appropriations Committee, the Vice-Chairman of Women Affairs, Girl Child & Humanitarian Support Services Committee and a member of several other House Committees where she has continued to perform her duties with exceptional aplomb.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

