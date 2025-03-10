This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

“Organizations need to embed accountability, evaluating leaders’ contribution to gender equity. Most importantly, creating an environment where all employees, regardless of gender, can thrive.

Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

I have been fortunate to work in gender inclusive organisations, to break barriers however, women need to develop self-confidence in their abilities, achievements, and value, focus on delivering results, building a strong professional network, and seeking out mentors who can support their growth.

Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

“Work-life balance is not about achieving perfection but about finding a rhythm that works for you. We must set clear priorities and being intentional with how you allocate your time and energy. My advice to women is to communicate their needs, set boundaries, and remember that balance is a dynamic process—it’s okay to adjust as circumstances change.”

Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

“To accelerate women’s financial independence and business success, we need policies that address systemic barriers and create equal opportunities. Key areas include access to affordable education, flexible work arrangements, and initiatives that support women entrepreneurs, such as access to capital and mentorship programs. When women are empowered economically, it not only benefits them but also drives broader societal progress and economic growth.”

Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

“My mother was my first role model. She taught me the value of hard work, openness and resilience. Professionally, I’ve been inspired by leaders like Sola David-Borha whose integrity and determination remind me that women can lead with both strength and compassion.”

The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

“Men can be powerful allies by actively advocating for women’s advancement, challenging biased behaviours, and creating opportunities for women to lead. It’s about moving from passive support to intentional action.”

When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

I hope my legacy reflects a commitment to helping individuals make informed financial decisions that secure their futures. Financial independence plays a crucial role in shaping opportunities, and I want to be remembered as someone who provided clarity, guidance, and confidence to those navigating their wealth journey. My advice to the next generation of women leaders is to embrace continuous learning and adaptability. The financial landscape is constantly evolving, and success comes from staying informed, being proactive, and making well-calculated decisions. Most importantly, build strong networks, seek mentorship, and never hesitate to take up space in any room where your expertise adds value.

