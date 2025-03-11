Every year on International Women’s Day (IWD), we reflect on progress, celebrate achievements, and reignite our commitment to gender equality. IWD 2025’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” underscores the urgent need for swift and tangible progress in achieving gender equality and reproductive justice.

Nowhere is this acceleration more critical than in the fight for reproductive rights, particularly the right to safe and legal abortion in Lagos State, Nigeria.

For too long, abortion in Nigeria has been shackled by restrictive laws, social stigma, and systemic barriers that place women in harm’s way. Despite Lagos State’s status as Nigeria’s economic and cultural hub, its reproductive health landscape remains riddled with contradictions: progressive healthcare policies coexist with deeply ingrained conservative attitudes that deny women agency over their bodies.

The reality of unsafe abortion and its consequences

Globally, unsafe abortion remains a leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nearly 25 million unsafe abortions occur each year, with most happening in low- and middle-income countries where restrictive laws and stigma prevent access to safe services.

Nigeria, where abortion is heavily restricted except to save a woman’s life, continues to drive unsafe abortion underground. The consequences are dire; complications from unsafe abortions contribute to 10-13 percent of maternal deaths in the country.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, an estimated 1.25 million abortions occur annually in Nigeria. Many of these procedures take place in unsafe conditions, leading to severe complications, long-term health issues, and even death. Beyond the statistics are real women whose lives are derailed by restrictive policies. Women forced to seek unsafe procedures risk haemorrhage, infections, and long-term reproductive health complications.

Others face criminalisation, stigma, and economic hardship. These barriers disproportionately affect marginalised groups, including adolescent girls, low-income women, and survivors of sexual violence, making the issue not just a health crisis but a human rights concern.

Even in Lagos State, where healthcare infrastructure is relatively advanced, systemic barriers—such as high costs, provider stigma, and fear of legal consequences—force many women to seek unsafe alternatives. Even where post-abortion care (PAC) is available, women often face harsh judgement from healthcare providers, deterring them from seeking care when they need it most.

Read also: Abortion access and public health in Nigeria

The link between abortion access and bodily autonomy

At the heart of the abortion debate lies a fundamental issue: bodily autonomy—the right of individuals to make decisions about their bodies without coercion or punishment. Denying women access to abortion is not just a reproductive health issue; it is a violation of human rights. It strips women of their dignity, robs them of their agency, and perpetuates a cycle of gender inequality that Nigeria cannot afford to maintain.

Ensuring access to safe abortion is not just a health issue—it is a gender justice issue. Women cannot fully participate in society, the workforce, or education if they lack control over their reproductive health. However, violations of bodily autonomy persist in many forms, including forced pregnancies, denial of contraception, and legal restrictions on abortion. The lack of access to comprehensive sexual education, affordable contraceptives, and safe abortion services further exacerbates the issue, leaving many women with limited options and dire consequences.

Why “Accelerate Action” must apply to SRHR

If Nigeria is serious about achieving gender equality, reproductive rights—including abortion access—must be central to the conversation. We cannot continue to discuss women’s empowerment while denying them the fundamental right to control their bodies.

The IWD 2025 theme, “Accelerate Action,” presents a critical opportunity for Lagos State to take decisive steps toward reproductive justice. This means:

Policy reform: Advocating for amendments to Nigeria’s abortion laws, with Lagos leading the way in recognising abortion beyond life-threatening situations, the Lagos State STOP guideline must be reinstated.

Ensuring that all women—regardless of income or background—have access to non-judgemental, safe abortion care.

Ending stigma in healthcare settings: Training providers to offer compassionate, rights-based care without discrimination.

Investing in comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education: Empowering young people with knowledge about contraception, safe abortion, and bodily autonomy.

Engaging the media in advocacy: Encouraging responsible reporting on reproductive rights to shift public perception and counter misinformation.

Accelerating action: What can be done now?

The fight for safe abortion, SRHR, and bodily autonomy is a fight for justice, equality, and human dignity. With women’s lives at stake, we can no longer afford to delay action. Accelerating action means pushing for policy change, investing in healthcare, educating communities, and dismantling stigma.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2025, let us commit to ensuring that no woman is forced into an unsafe abortion due to restrictive laws, stigma, or lack of access. The path forward is clear—we must act now, and we must act boldly.

