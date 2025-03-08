Top 10 African Countries with the highest number of women in National Parliaments

The representation of women in politics is a crucial indicator of gender equality and inclusive governance.

Women’s participation in politics has advanced significantly since the early 20th century. Nations like New Zealand, Finland, and the United States pioneered the expansion of voting rights and political opportunities for women.

Over the years, deliberate initiatives such as gender quotas, reserved seats, and campaigns for equal representation have played a crucial role in boosting the number of women in parliaments worldwide.

Across Africa, several countries have made significant strides in ensuring women’s participation in national decision-making bodies.

According to Inter-Parliamentary Union here are the top 10 African countries with the highest percentage of women in their national parliaments.

1. Rwanda – 63.8%

Rwanda leads the continent—and the world—in women’s parliamentary representation.

Seat- 81

Women – 51

Percentage of women- 63.8%

2. South Africa – 44.7%

Seats: 387

Women: 173

3. Cabo Verde – 44.4%

Seats: 72

Women: 32

4. Ethiopia – 41.9%

Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in increasing women’s representation in parliament.

Seats: 482

Women: 202

5. Senegal – 41.2%

Senegal’s efforts toward gender equality are reflected in its 41.2% female parliamentary representation.

Seats: 165

Women: 68

6. Namibia – 40.6%

Seats: 96

Women: 39

7. Mozambique – 39.2%

Seats : 250

Women: 98

8. Angola – 39.1%

Seats: 220

Women: 86

9. Burundi – 38.2%

Seats : 123

Women: 47

10. Tanzania – 37.8%

Seats : 392

Women: 148

