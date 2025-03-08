The world is changing fast—AI is rewriting the rules, misinformation is everywhere, and economic shifts are shaking things up. In the middle of it all, one thing remains constant: the power of a strong, authentic voice.

The right words, spoken at the right time, can challenge narratives, spark movements, and change lives. That’s why, this International Women’s Day, we’re celebrating the women using their voices to do exactly that.

ABCD Africa is proud to present the 3rd edition of the 100 Most Impactful Voices List, recognizing African women who are leveraging digital platforms to educate, empower, and influence change.

From coaches and content creators to community leaders and tech innovators, these women are reshaping industries, amplifying underrepresented stories, and tackling some of today’s biggest challenges—climate change, economic disparity, gender equity, and the future of AI.

The list highlights voices that cut through the noise across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, TikTok, podcasts, streaming platforms, and blogs—women who are not just speaking up, but sparking real conversations that drive action.

“In a world where digital influence is shaping policies, economies, and culture, women’s voices must not only be heard but amplified,” says Joké Pearl Oyebamiji, Founder of ABCD Africa. “This list is about more than recognition—it’s a movement. A reminder that your voice matters. That the stories you tell and the knowledge you share have the power to shape Africa’s future.”

The selection process was rigorous, with nominations sourced from digital experts and the public. Finalists were evaluated on creativity, authenticity, engagement, and tangible impact within their communities.

As AI continues to redefine content creation and digital communication, ABCD Africa remains committed to ensuring that African women are at the forefront of these conversations—owning their narratives, influencing industries, and building a more inclusive future.

To explore the full list of 100 Most Impactful Voices 2025, visit 100voices.abcdafrica.co

Contact:

[email protected]

