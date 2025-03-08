Filmhouse Group, a leading media and entertainment company in Nigeria, was founded in 2012, and initially focused on addressing gaps in the Nigerian cinema market, later expanding into film distribution and production.

From one to 55 screens and 13 cinemas across Nigeria, Filmhouse Group has continued to expand, placing the right women at key leadership positions.

With a style that incorporates multifarious features, including state-of-the-art cinema technologies and luxurious dine-in cinema services; these women in Filmhouse Group continue to administer professional operations management.

As West Africa’s largest cinema chain, the Group’s cinemas are located in six states across Nigeria, with a roll-out plan factoring all cities in Nigeria and beyond.

The company management team has over 100 years combined cinema operation and development experience, gained in England, Italy, USA, Spain and Nigeria.

Filmhouse has a clear and well-understood organisational structure and strives to appoint employees with requisite skills, knowledge and experience for the roles they undertake. It is deliberate about gender equality up to its leadership positions.

Its cinema designs and operation style largely incorporates complimentary multifarious features, including games arcade, ice cream café, food concession, toys shop, digital cinema, IMAX (3D & 2D), MX4D, DBOX, 3D & 2D premium formats, cinema & kid’s club, etc. Filmhouse’s success is driven primarily by a strong experienced management team, innovative marketing activities and impressive guest service standards.

At the centre of these consistent innovations and growth are ten women calling shots. Meet the females championing the success of the company:

Ladun Awobokun: Chief Content Officer, Filmone, Filmhouse Group

Ladun Awobokun continues to deploy various strategies to ensure diverse storytelling and representation in Filmhouse and FilmOne’s content offerings by actively seeking out stories that reflect Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape, from indigenous-language films to female-led narratives and diasporic experiences.

By partnering with both established and emerging filmmakers, Awobokun is helping Film House amplify fresh perspectives while using data-driven insights to balance commercial success with cultural significance.

“Our goal is to ensure African stories are not just told but resonate globally, shaping a film industry that truly reflects the depth and dynamism of our narratives,” she told BDWeekender.

According to her, staying ahead in the Nigerian film industry requires a mix of keen observation, strategic partnerships, and data-driven insights.

“At Filmhouse and FilmOne, we constantly track audience preferences, box office performance, and global industry shifts to spot emerging trends early. We also engage directly with filmmakers, film festivals, and talent hubs to discover fresh voices and innovative storytelling.

“Beyond that, we take calculated risks—whether it’s backing a new genre, experimenting with distribution models, or investing in first-time directors—because true industry growth comes from embracing innovation while staying rooted in what makes our stories unique,” she said.

Awobokun advises aspiring female filmmakers to start where they are, use what they have, and not wait for permission.

“The industry is evolving, but breaking in still requires resilience, strategic networking, and an unwavering belief in your vision. Build relationships, learn the business side of film, and seek out opportunities that align with your goals.

“Most importantly, own your voice—tell the stories that matter to you, because the industry needs more diverse perspectives. And remember, success in film is a marathon, not a sprint—stay consistent, stay bold, and keep pushing forward,” she explained.

Mojisola Oladapo: Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group

In an interview with BDWeekender, Mojisola Oladapo, shares successful marketing campaigns she led at Filmhouse Group, and what made it effective?

“At Filmhouse, our marketing strategy revolves around crafting meaningful experiences for our consumers, ensuring that cinema transcends the simple act of watching a film. We aim to create an immersive, inclusive, and engaging journey that resonates deeply with our audience.

“A particularly impactful initiative was our partnership with Shades of Life, which enhanced the inclusivity of our cinemas for children with diverse needs. This effort reinforced our commitment to making cinema accessible to all, enabling every child to experience the magic of storytelling in a supportive and welcoming environment.

“Another notable campaign was for our FilmOne Original – Farmer’s Bride, a Nollywood film that struck a powerful emotional chord with audiences. Recognizing the film’s strong themes of love, tradition, and family, we developed a comprehensive 360° marketing strategy. This approach leveraged compelling storytelling, strategic brand partnerships, and immersive activations, creating a cultural moment that extended beyond the theater and contributed to the film’s impressive box office success.

“In addition to individual campaigns, our public relations strategy has played a pivotal role in positioning Filmhouse Group as a leader within the industry. The Exhibitors Showcase is now positioned as a premier industry event, strengthening our relationships with our distributors and filmmakers as well as our partners across the group. The FilmOne Yearbook has established itself as a trusted source of industry insights, further solidifying our influence on both a national and global scale.”

Oladapo hinted that by consistently placing the audience at the center of our marketing efforts, Filmhouse Group is not only driving commercial success but also helping to shape the future of cinema across the continent.

Speaking on how she balances the needs of different stakeholders, including filmmakers, distributors, and audiences, in her marketing efforts, she said balancing the needs of filmmakers, distributors, and audiences requires a strategic, multi-faceted approach that ensures each stakeholder’s objectives are met while creating a cohesive and impactful marketing strategy.

“Filmmakers: Filmmakers seek visibility and recognition for their work. Our approach focuses on elevating their stories through targeted campaigns that highlight the emotional and cultural significance of their films. We prioritize creating a narrative around their work that resonates with audiences, while also providing them with the exposure and platform they deserve through press coverage, special screenings, and tailored promotional efforts.

“Distributors: Distributors are primarily focused on the commercial success of the film. We collaborate closely with them to design release strategies that maximize box office performance, such as carefully timed promotions, partnerships, and geographic targeting. By utilizing data-driven insights, we ensure that our marketing efforts align with the distributors’ goals, ensuring that the film reaches the right audience at the right time for optimal commercial success.

“Audiences: Audiences crave immersive and engaging experiences. Our campaigns are crafted to connect emotionally with viewers, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement for the film. We utilize innovative marketing techniques such as interactive social media campaigns, exclusive premieres, and fan activations to draw audiences in and make them feel personally invested in the film’s journey,” she explained.

She stressed that the company’s success comes from maintaining a balance between these priorities. “By keeping open communication with all stakeholders, using data to inform decisions, and staying adaptable to changing needs, we ensure that every campaign delivers value for filmmakers, distributors, and audiences alike.”

On roles women can play in shaping the marketing landscape in Nigeria’s film industry, she said:

“As a woman in Nigeria’s film marketing industry, I am proud to be at the forefront of innovation, contributing creativity, emotional intelligence, and strategic leadership to drive the industry forward. From brand storytelling and audience engagement to crisis management and PR strategies, women like myself play a central role in shaping impactful narratives that fuel industry growth.

“While challenges like gender bias still exist, I believe that through continued mentorship, equal opportunities, and industry-wide collaboration, women will continue to redefine film marketing both locally and internationally. This progress empowers us to transform the future of the industry, ensuring its ongoing evolution and global recognition.”

Winnifred Amakulor, Head of Marketing

Winnifred Amakulor shares innovative marketing tactics she has employed to promote Filmhouse’s brand and offerings.

According to Amakulor, to elevate Filmhouse, she focuses on building immersive experiences, strategic partnerships, and digital engagement. From themed premieres and watch parties to interactive LED campaigns and cinema-wide branding, we create memorable moments. Our brand partnerships enhance customer experiences, while data-driven marketing and influencer collaborations keep us ahead in digital engagement, she said.

On how she balances the needs of different stakeholders, including filmmakers, distributors, and audiences, in your marketing efforts, she said:

“By ensuring a data-driven, audience-first approach, our marketing strategies align with both filmmaker visions and distributor goals, while prioritizing the end consumer. Every campaign is designed to bridge gaps between stakeholders, through strategic partnerships, digital engagement, or experiential activations.”

She stressed that women are essential in transforming film marketing through digital storytelling, influencer engagement and driving leadership growth. “This is already happening when you look at the achievements of several female names in the industry. Despite facing challenges like access to executive roles, work-life balance, and pay gaps, our leadership brings emotional intelligence, cultural insights, and enhanced brand storytelling,” she added.

Toluwanimi Adeyemi, Head of Talent & People Operations, Filmhouse Group

Toluwanimi Adeyemi speaks on initiatives Filmhouse Group implemented to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

According to her, Filmhouse Group is very particular with how it approaches DEI as the employee experience is important to its brand equity.

“We have established inclusive hiring policies that have been built to eliminate bias across gender, ethnicity, age or religion. We are also deliberate in our succession management programs to ensure equity in opportunity, this is reflected today in our 50:50 senior management gender representation.

“We have an employee engagement committee with representation across all levels within the business to ensure the views of all employees are reflected in management decisions. Finally, our commitment to equity extends to equal pay structures and professional development opportunities,” Adeyemi said.

On how she fosters a positive and supportive work environment for employees, particularly women, she said her most impactful tool in achieving this is establishing a high level of trust with employees, through check-ins and informal chats.

“This allows me to advocate for the policies or initiatives that matter the most to them and in turn create empowering spaces where employees can thrive. Some achievements in this regard include flexible work policies including extended maternity support, mental health support, and employee wellness programs.

“In the execution of my duties to the highest standards, I believe I exemplify that there are no limits to women who are ready to work hard, be confident and deliver results.”

Adeyemi advises women navigating HR roles in male-dominated industries to lead with confidence, business understanding and data, adding that HR is about people and people are the most important piece in executing strategy.

“In a male-dominated industry, data-backed policies and clear value-driven initiatives will give you leverage. Be careful not to indirectly relegate yourself to an assistant role, your contributions are just as important as the next person, SPEAK UP!,” she said.

Eguono Ohwo, Regional Business Manager, Filmhouse Cinemas

Across all seven cinemas that make up the Lagos region, Eguono Ohwo has focused on building strategic partnerships and collaborations, driving guest-centric innovations and upholding high standards of operational excellence. Ohwo explained that ultimately, delivering value, staying agile, adapting to ever-changing guest preferences and continuously evolving with market trends makes the difference.

On building strong stakeholder relationships, she said this requires clear communication, mutual value creation and reliability, adding that she ensures to prioritise active listening and responsiveness, addressing concerns promptly which strengthens trust.

Most importantly, she hinted that she always delivers on commitments, ensuring that stakeholders see consistent value in our partnership.

On challenges she has faced as a woman in a business leadership role, and how she overcame them, she said:

“Breaking into male-dominated negotiations can be challenging, but I’ve learnt that knowledge, confidence, and strategic networking can level the playing field. Building credibility through performance is also key.

“Another challenge is balancing assertiveness with approachability – a quality often scrutinized in female leaders. Over time, I’ve learnt to own my leadership style, combining decisiveness with empathy to drive business success while fostering strong relationships.”

Barbara Babarinsa, Head of Production

Barbara Babarinsa has a unique approach to managing complex film productions, and how to ensure timely and budget-friendly delivery.

Every project for her requires a unique approach to stay on time and within budget. “We prioritize detailed pre-production planning, ensuring all departments from casting to post-production work in sync. Collaboration with the directors, design, tech, and production teams helps navigate set challenges, from unpredictable weather to location logistics.

“To maintain efficiency, we implement strict workflow management, hire professionals who align with the vision, and rely on a well-structured shoot schedule. Contingency plans, data-driven decisions, and fostering a positive work environment for cast and crew help keep productions smooth and cost-effective,” she said.

Babarinsa shared an experience where she had to navigate a difficult production challenge, and how she resolved it:

“We faced a major setback when a key location became unavailable just days before filming. This threatened both our schedule and budget, as relocating would incur additional costs. Instead of panicking, we immediately activated a contingency plan, we scout alternative sites that offered similar aesthetics, and my team swiftly adjusted the shooting schedule to accommodate the transition.

“Additionally, we negotiated revised rates with the new location owners and reallocated funds from non-essential areas to cover the unforeseen expenses. By staying calm, acting fast, and leveraging industry networks, we minimized delays and ensured the production remained within budget without compromising creative vision.”

On opportunities she sees for women in production roles within the film industry, she said the industry is evolving, and women are leading the highest-grossing films in Nigeria.

“We work harder to prove ourselves, and it’s paying off. There’s growing space for women in cinematography, sound, and post-production and production design, alongside directing.

“With more international collaborations, demand is rising for producers who can navigate both local and global markets. The goal is to tell indigenous stories with fresh talent, positioning Nigeria on the world stage. By fostering an inclusive industry, we can create lasting legacies and richer storytelling,” she said.

Obi Chizoba, Guest Service Manager

Obi Chizoba is delivering exceptional guest experiences with a balance of hospitality, efficiency, and problem-solving.

“At Filmhouse, we have built a customer-first culture where every guest interaction is intentional—from the moment they walk in to when they leave. Proactive engagement, real-time feedback systems, and staff empowerment ensure seamless service.

“By anticipating needs, personalizing experiences, and resolving concerns swiftly, we create an environment where guests feel valued and eager to return,” she said.

Through Chizoba, Filmhouse has introduced personalised experiences, such as birthday shoutouts and tailored movie recommendations for repeat guests.

“The Filmhouse Loyalty Program rewards frequent visitors, fostering stronger customer retention. Additionally, we have implemented enhanced service training for guest-facing staff, including role-playing exercises and conflict resolution techniques, ensuring our team is equipped to handle every situation with professionalism and efficiency,” she said.

On skills or qualities that are essential for women in customer-facing roles, she said success in guest services requires a blend of exceptional communication, emotional intelligence, and adaptability.

According to her, Women in customer-facing roles benefit from strong problem-solving skills, conflict resolution expertise, and cultural awareness to navigate diverse interactions. Additionally, time management, upselling techniques, and a guest-first mindset are key to elevating the customer experience.

Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution

For Victoria Ogar, the strategy used in securing films for distribution is that the company creates a system whereby film makers and stakeholders seeking distribution opportunities can engage with Filmhouse through its website, email or social media channels.

After this, she said they will proceed to acquire the rights to distribute films that align with the company business goals through pre-sales deals, co-productions, existing relationships with long term producers for subsequent films and market research such as analysing audience trends and preference of films likely to perform well.

For Ogar, navigating film distribution involves balancing creative vision with business strategies leveraging both traditional and digital tools by understanding the distribution landscape on theatrical dating, film positioning, film assets, screen availability & scheduling.

“Other distribution platforms like SVOD, Airlines & TV offer local/global reach and monetization opportunities with the right strategy. Assessing our track record over the years, our partners make the job easier by believing and trusting us to deliver outstanding successes,” she added.

She said breaking into film distribution as a woman requires a mix of strategy, persistence and industry know-how, adding that it’s important to understand the landscape, build a network, master the business side of film, start small and leverage your unique voice.

Edith Itoya, Finance Manager

At Filmhouse, Edith Itoya has implemented some financial strategies to achieve financial stability, some of which include budget and budget monitoring, cost optimisation, cash flow management etc. All of these, according to her, help the company to efficiently allocate resources, cut down on cost, increase financial growth and profitability and generally improve the financial well-being of the company.

On how she stays up to date with financial regulations, Itoya said, “I stay up to date by exploring various opportunities and channels to learn and acquire new knowledge. In finance, changes occur in various ways, it could be from the government introducing new finance acts or from financial regulatory institutions due to new standards, or updates to the existing standards.

“To meet the demands of changes, learning is important; which means attending seminars and workshops, reading publications of new regulations and how they apply. Also, being part of a network of other brilliant professionals is important e.g LinkedIn, ICAN district societies.”

She however disclosed that a challenge she has had to deal with is the perception of what a female leader should be, that is being timid.

“But rather I have chosen to function beyond this stereotype; being confident, strong-willed, resourceful while also being empathetic and letting the result speak for itself.”

Victoria Ushebi, Public Relations and Communications Manager

Victoria Ushebi said at the Filmhouse Group, they understand that perception is shaped by consistent actions and strategic storytelling.

Ushebi emphasised that as a company built on storytelling, both its own and the ones they bring to life, she ensures that every narrative is clear, intentional, and aligned with the industry leadership.

She said this is done by proactively engaging in industry conversations, securing strategic partnerships, and investing in the future of pan-African storytelling.

Through cinema innovation, expanding distribution networks, and producing box-office hits, she said Filmhouse Group remains at the forefront of Nollywood’s evolution.

“As PR Manager, I focus on anticipating industry shifts and ensuring that Filmhouse goes beyond being an industry participant to becoming a key driver of its direction. This means leveraging strategic relationships and industry engagements to reinforce our credibility and influence,” she explained.

