On March 8 every year, the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD). It is a special day dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness about gender equality, and advocating for a fairer society.

For 2025, the theme is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” So we celebrate these six young women thriving in fashion and baking industry. They have their unique stories to tell, and we celebrate their wins.

Quincy Achibong

Quincy’s journey in fashion began humbly. She has been teaching aspiring designers from her father’s living room. Today, she runs one of Calabar’s fastest-growing fashion academies.

As the Creative Director of Kwinarchi and the lead tutor at Kwinarchi Fashion Academy, Quincy has made a name for herself in the competitive world of fashion. Her passion for design and dedication to teaching have helped over 500 designers refine their skills, both through in-person and virtual training.

Her love for fashion started back in 2013. Despite pursuing a degree in History and International Studies at the University of Calabar, she remained committed to growing her craft. After graduating in 2019, she took a bold step toward professionalising her skills, enrolling at Prudential Fashion Academy in 2022, where she earned her certification.

Less than a year later, she launched Kwinarchi Fashion Academy, a first-of-its-kind institution in Calabar, dedicated to providing top-tier fashion education. With her academy thriving and her influence in the industry expanding, Quincy Achibong is really proving that passion, consistency, and a willingness to grow can turn a dream into a thriving reality.

Chidinma Love Aladi

Chidinma has made a name for herself in the baking profession as the Creative Director of DinnysCakes, producing more than 600 cakes for different events and mentoring other aspiring bakers in the process. Following her graduation from Imo State University in 2017, she immediately began baking. Although there were difficulties along the way for Chidinma; becoming married, having children, and having to balance a lot of responsibilities.

But she demonstrated that success is unavoidable with perseverance and a readiness to learn by staying dedicated to her craft in spite of the difficulties. For her, growth is a product of consistency.

“When you are consistent, growth automatically finds its way to you. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m grateful for how far God has brought me,” she says.

Through hard work and resilience, she continues to inspire other women, showing that it’s possible to build a thriving career while managing family life.

Mbonu Juliet Chidera

Founder & CEO of Juderah Fashionhub and Academy, Owerri.

Beyond her work as a fashion designer, Juliet is a force for empowerment who uses her art to inspire future designers and reinvent fashion. As the creator and head of Juderah Fashionhub and Academy in Owerri, she has established a respectable company that is well-known for its unique combination of modern fashion and Nigerian culture.

Juliet is driven by a passion for creativity and a commitment to mentorship and so established her academy to provide hands-on training and guidance for women looking to break into the fashion industry. She equips women with the skills and confidence to thrive, not just in fashion but in life.

Juliet’s story as a young lady making waves in the fashion industry is one of impact, creativity, and drive.

Chioma Nkwocha – Ihezuo

For Ihezuo Chioma, entrepreneurship has been the plan. It was something she pursued with passion and determination. A native of Mgbirichi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Chioma formally known as Nkwocha Chioma, turned her love for baking and event planning into a full-time business immediately after graduating from university in 2018.

Today, she continues to grow her brand, thriving in a competitive industry while mentoring the next generation of business owners. Starting a business right out of school was not easy, but Chioma embraced the challenge.

Over the years, she has built a successful business and also trained more than 15 aspiring bakers and event planners, passing on her skills and knowledge to others who want to carve a path for themselves in the industry.

“I always encourage young ladies to learn a skill and become self-reliant,” she says. “Having a craft to fall back on is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself. It provides independence, stability, and the confidence to navigate life on your own terms.”

Doris Ukeoma

Doris’ entrepreneurial story is one of those small beginning stories. She is graduate of Food Science and Technology from Ebonyi State University and she never imagined that she would one day be a fashion designer with a customer base of over 5,000 women with 400+ unique designs. After completing her NYSC service year, Doris took a bold step into business in 2022, starting right from her home.

What began as a very small business has now grown into Adornbydoris, a thriving fashion brand, empowering women through unique styles. Her journey has been one of steady growth, with a deep love for what she does. Last year, she embraced a new chapter in her life, getting married to the love of her life while continuing to scale her business.

Vanessa Onu

Balancing a full-time teaching career with a thriving cake business is no small feat, but Vanessa Onu has mastered the art of excelling in both worlds. As the Creative Director of Cakes36, she has baked thousands of cakes and trained hundreds of aspiring bakers, helping them carve out successful careers in the industry.

A graduate of Political Science from the University of Port Harcourt, Vanessa had passion for baking. Despite her demanding 9-to-5 job as a teacher, she has carved a niche for herself in the baking world. Her expertise and impact have earned her multiple awards, including:

• Digital Teacher of the Year Award

• Winner, Bakers Choice Ultimate Bake Off

• 2nd Runner-Up, Top Bakers Award

• Top Bakers Double Duty Award

And many more.

For Vanessa, success is not just about baking the perfect cake, it is about learning, growing, and sharing knowledge. “Don’t stop doing what is right. Consistency is key”, Vanessa said.

