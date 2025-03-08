International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on March 8. The United Nations officially recognised the day in 1977, but its origins date back to early feminist movements and labour protests.

Early observances and feminist movements

The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America designated the day to honour the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against poor working conditions. According to the International Women’s Day website, around 15,000 women marched for shorter working hours, better wages, and voting rights.

For years, the last Sunday of February was marked as Women’s Day. However, this was not an isolated movement. It was part of the broader First Wave of Feminism, which campaigned for voting rights, equal pay, and gender equality. Some argue that highlighting the American movement overshadows similar feminist efforts in the Soviet Union and other Communist countries.

In 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organised the first women’s rights convention in New York after being denied a voice at an anti-slavery convention. Stanton later delivered a speech, The Solitude of Self, in 1892, where she stated: “No matter how much women prefer to lean, to be protected and supported, nor how much men desire to have them do so, they must make the voyage of life alone… If not equal to the occasion, alike they perish.”

The establishment of International Women’s Day

In 1910, the Second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen. German socialist Clara Zetkin, leader of the Women’s Office in the Social Democratic Party, proposed an International Women’s Day. Over 100 women from 17 countries attended the conference, and the proposal was accepted.

In 1911, over one million people took part in IWD rallies across Europe, demanding the right to work, vote, receive training, hold public office, and end discrimination. Zetkin believed that workers’ movements were key to securing women’s rights. The Manchester Guardian later described her as the “grandmother of communism.”

The significance of March 8

The date of March 8 is linked to Russian history. On February 23, 1913, Russian women protested against World War I under the Julian calendar, which corresponded to March 8 in the Gregorian calendar used elsewhere. Another protest took place on February 23, 1917, when Russian women demanded an end to war, food shortages, and the rule of Czar Nicholas II.

Historian Rochelle Ruthchild noted that male revolutionaries like Leon Trotsky were initially frustrated by these protests, as they took place before the planned May Day demonstrations. However, the protests contributed to the Russian Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the Czar and the establishment of a communist state. Women in Russia won the right to vote shortly after. White women in the United States gained suffrage in 1920, while women of colour secured voting rights after the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Modern recognition and women’s history month

In 2011, the Barack Obama administration declared March as Women’s History Month, commemorating 100 years of International Women’s Day. President Barack Obama stated: “International Women’s Day is a chance to pay tribute to ordinary women throughout the world and is rooted in women’s centuries-old struggle to participate in society on an equal footing with men. While enormous progress has been made, there is still work to be done before women achieve true parity.”

From its origins in labour protests to its global observance, International Women’s Day continues to highlight the ongoing struggle for gender equality and social justice worldwide.

