Share Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government owe over N100 billion in unpaid bills to electricity distribution companies (DisCos), despite a N15 billion government allocation aimed at addressing legacy debts. This situation has left electricity DisCos struggling to stay afloat and further cripples the already fragile electricity supply in the country. BusinessDay’s findings showed the failure of MDAs to settle their electricity debts has exacerbated the financial woes of DisCos, which are already burdened by inefTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Energy NNPC suspends naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, others Energy Fire outbreak at Geometric premises contained – Management Energy FG reaffirms commitment to carbon reduction with NEV T6 electric bus launch