Galatasaray eye Salah to replace Osimhen

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly considering Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, has made an immediate impact for Galatasaray, scoring four goals and contributing four assists in just seven games. Despite his success, Osimhen’s long-term future with the club is uncertain, with multiple top European clubs keen on securing his services.

Should Osimhen depart, Galatasaray may shift their focus to Salah, who also faces an uncertain future at Liverpool. The Egyptian winger, valued at €55 million, has maintained impressive form this season, netting eight goals and providing seven assists in 14 appearances.

With his contract at Anfield expiring in 2025, Salah has drawn significant interest from the Saudi Pro League, which could potentially lure him away from European football.

Although Salah remains crucial to Liverpool, a move to Galatasaray could become a possibility if he opts for a new challenge. Galatasaray’s ambition and financial strength may position them as an attractive destination for the Egyptian star.

Whether Galatasaray secures the services of either Osimhen or Salah remains to be seen. However, their pursuit of world-class players underscores the club’s ambition to compete at the highest levels of European football.

