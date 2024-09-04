Osimhen officially joins Galatasaray with €11m annual salary

Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray with €11m annual salary

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has officially signed with Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli. The transfer deal was finalised on Wednesday, and an official announcement from Galatasaray is expected soon.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward joins Galatasaray on a loan arrangement, with the Turkish club fully covering his salary, reportedly amounting to €11 million annually. The loan deal does not include any buyout clause or an option for an early release in January, making it a straightforward agreement.

Osimhen will don the number 45 shirt for Galatasaray and is eager to make a significant impact in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the news on his X profile, stating, “Victor Osimhen has just signed his contract with Galatasaray. The deal has been sealed as far as the player is concerned.

A loan from Napoli until June 2025, NO buyout clause or obligation. The clubs are examining all the documents now. Victor will wear the number 45 shirt.”

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray follows a challenging summer, during which negotiations with other clubs, including Al-Ahli and Chelsea, fell through. Despite receiving a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli, Osimhen chose to stay in Europe, ultimately joining Galatasaray. He is set to play in the Turkish Süper Lig until June 2025.

This transfer also reunites Osimhen with his former Napoli teammate, Dries Mertens, who reportedly played a role in encouraging the move. Upon his arrival in Istanbul, Osimhen was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic Galatasaray fans who gathered at the airport to greet him.

Osimhen’s addition is expected to strengthen Galatasaray’s squad, bringing renewed energy and a fresh dynamic to the team as they compete domestically and in Europe.

