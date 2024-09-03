From Onyekuru to Etebo: Meet Nigerian footballers who have played for Galatasaray

Nigerian footballers who have played for Galatasaray

The Turkish league has become a popular destination for Nigerian footballers seeking opportunities to showcase their skills. Following Victor Osimhen‘s sensational move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, the Nigerian striker joins a notable list of Nigerian footballers who have showcased their talent in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Over the years, several Nigerian footballers have plied their trade in Turkey’s top-flight league, leaving their mark on various clubs. With Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray, the tradition of Nigerian players making an impact in the Turkish Süper Lig continues. Fans will be eager to see if Osimhen can emulate or surpass the feats of his compatriots in the league.

Here, we take a look at some Nigerians who have played for Galatasaray:

Henry Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru is arguably the most successful Nigerian to have played for Galatasaray. The Super Eagles winger had three different loan spells with the club and quickly became a fan favourite due to his exciting style of play.

Onyekuru scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 71 appearances for Galatasaray. His time at the club was marked by significant success, including winning the Turkish Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup. His first stint at Galatasaray came on a six-month loan in January 2020, and he returned for another six-month loan in January 2021, this time with an option to buy.

Dominic Iorfa

Retired Super Eagles striker Dominic Iorfa had a brief but memorable stint in Turkey with Galatasaray during the 1991/92 Turkish Süper Lig season. Iorfa scored three goals in nine appearances for the club.

Iorfa’s stay at Galatasaray lasted only eight months before he moved on to play for English side Peterborough. He earned 21 caps for the Nigerian national team and also had a successful spell in the League of Ireland Premier Division with Waterford United. Currently, he serves on the board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and is the Chairman of Lobi Stars F.C.

Oghenekaro Peter Etebo

Oghenekaro Etebo joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in 2020 from Stoke City after struggling for game time at the English club. During his time with Galatasaray, the Super Eagles midfielder was a regular feature, making 29 appearances for the club as they narrowly missed out on the league title to Beşiktaş on goal difference.

Despite his contributions, Galatasaray decided against making his move permanent, and Etebo returned to his parent club. He now plays for Genclerbirligi in the Turkish second division.

Valentine Ozornwafor

Valentine Ozornwafor made a significant move to Galatasaray in 2019 from Nigeria Premier Football League club Enyimba. At the time, he was considered one of the brightest prospects emerging from the Nigerian league, but his time in Turkey was less than impressive.

Upon his arrival, Ozornwafor was immediately loaned out to Almeria in Spain for his first season and then to Royal Charleroi in Belgium for his second season. During his three-year stint with Galatasaray, he made just one appearance for the club. Currently, Ozornwafor is without a club.

As Victor Osimhen steps onto the Turkish stage with Galatasaray, he will be looking to carve his legacy and potentially join the ranks of these Nigerians who have made their mark at the club.

