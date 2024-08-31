Meet Nigerian footballers who excelled in classroom and on the field

Several Nigerian footballers have demonstrated their commitment to education by pursuing degrees in various fields alongside their football careers. Here, Anthony Nlebem takes a look at some notable Nigerian footballers who pursued degrees and further studies to prepare for life after football.

Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh, a former defensive midfielder and current football manager, is one of the most educated Nigerian footballers. He holds a degree in Physical and Health Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and has also acquired several UEFA coaching licenses. Oliseh’s academic achievements complement his impressive football career, which included stints at top European clubs like Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus.

Nwankwo Kanu

Widely known for his philanthropic work through the Kanu Heart Foundation, Kanu also pursued educational qualifications during and after his football career, balancing his commitment to football with a focus on personal development.

Seyi Olofinjana

Seyi Olofinjana, a former Super Eagles midfielder, pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering while playing professionally in England. He also earned two Master’s degrees during his career. Since retiring from active football, he has taken up roles in talent management with a focus on Africa, emphasizing the importance of combining education with football. Olofinjana’s academic accomplishments highlight the value of education for athletes.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi, a current Super Eagles player, completed a Business and Management course while playing for Leicester City. Despite his busy schedule, Ndidi dedicated himself to his studies at De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom. He has expressed his desire to continue his education and pursue a degree in the same field.

Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins, a former Super Eagles striker, earned a degree and a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Emerging Markets from Harvard University. Martins’ academic achievements are impressive, considering his successful football career, which included stints at top clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Rubin Kazan.

Efe Ambrose

Efe Ambrose, a former Nigerian defender, has a degree in Psychology from a Nigerian university, balancing education with his football career. Known for his time with Celtic and Hibernian, Ambrose’s commitment to education is a testament to his dedication off the pitch.

William Troost-Ekong

The Nigerian international defender holds a degree in Business Administration, showcasing his commitment to education alongside his football career.

Adokiye Amiesimaka

Adokiye Amiesimaka, a former Nigerian international, combined his football career with a law degree from the University of Lagos. He played for several Nigerian clubs and represented Nigeria at the 1980 African Cup of Nations and the 1980 Summer Olympics. After his playing career, Amiesimaka served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State.

Leon Balogun

Known for his stints in Germany and with Rangers in Scotland, Leon Balogun has demonstrated a strong inclination towards personal development and education, although specifics of a formal degree aren’t widely publicized.

Michelle Alozie

Michelle Alozie, a current Super Falcons player, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University. She also works part-time as a cancer research technician, blending her commitment to both her football career and academic pursuits.

Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade, the Super Falcons captain, earned a degree in Accounting from Lagos State Polytechnic. She later pursued a second degree in Sports Psychology from Barca Innovation Hub, emphasizing the importance of education in her family and her desire to continue learning.

These examples showcase the dedication and determination of Nigerian footballers who have successfully balanced their football careers with academic pursuits. Their achievements inspire younger generations to prioritize education and strive for excellence in both their athletic and academic endeavours.

