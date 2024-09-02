Napoli reach agreement with Galatasaray on Osimhen loan move

Napoli are reportedly close to finalising a deal to loan Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray, with an agreement that may require the Italian club to cover a significant portion of the striker’s €10 million per season salary.

The Nigerian forward has been sidelined in Naples following failed transfer negotiations with Al-Ahli and Chelsea on deadline day.

Napoli’s director, Giovanni Manna, and manager, Antonio Conte, have reiterated that Osimhen will not be reintegrated into the squad because he initially requested to leave the club.

According to Italian journalist and football transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs are in the final stages of negotiations. As he revealed on his official website: “The negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli for Victor Osimhen are now in the final stages. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the dry loan of the Nigerian striker until June.”

He added, “With the move to Al Ahli falling through, Victor Osimhen’s future should be Galatasaray. The Turkish club has reached an agreement with Napoli for a dry loan. In addition, Galatasaray will pay the 1998-born player’s salary in full until June 30, 2025.”

With the transfer window now closed in Italy and most European markets, options are limited for Osimhen, but the Turkish transfer window remains open until September 13, providing an opportunity for the move to be completed.

Reports from Sky Sport Italia and Corriere dello Sport confirm Galatasaray’s interest in bringing Osimhen on loan, especially after Mauro Icardi sustained an injury that will keep him out for at least a month. The Turkish club reportedly aims to pair Osimhen with Icardi in a two-striker formation once the latter recovers.

The urgency of the move has increased due to Icardi’s injury, and Galatasaray are working to finalize the deal before the Turkish summer window closes. One potential arrangement being considered would see Galatasaray cover Osimhen’s wages without paying a loan fee.

Meanwhile, RMC Sport in France reports that Osimhen has already accepted the move, with the only remaining task being for Napoli and Galatasaray to finalise the terms.

Napoli, the 2022/23 Serie A champions, cannot replace Osimhen since the Italian transfer window closed on August 30. However, his exclusion from their squad suggests they were prepared to proceed without him this season. If the loan deal does not materialize, Osimhen could be left sidelined for up to four months.

