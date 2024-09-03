Osimhen receives hero’s welcome from Galatasaray fans in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen receives hero's welcome from Galatasaray fans

Thousands of Galatasaray fans gathered at Istanbul Airport in Turkey to welcome Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen with excitement and enthusiasm on Monday.

Despite arriving at 3:30 am, Osimhen was met with cheers and chants from the passionate supporters.

The Nigerian striker appeared thrilled as fans sang and chanted his name, creating a memorable moment that marked the beginning of his loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray. The deal, finalized after the European transfer window closed, sees the 25-year-old joining the Turkish club on a dry loan until June 2025.

Galatasaray will cover Osimhen’s €10 million salary during his time in Turkey, reportedly paying €8.8 million, with a break clause available in January for potential moves to top clubs. Osimhen’s arrival had been highly anticipated, with fans waiting throughout the night to catch a glimpse of their new signing.

The 25-year-old Nigerian forward is scheduled to undergo medical tests on Tuesday morning before joining Galatasaray’s Europa League squad. As part of the agreement, his contract with Napoli will be extended until 2027 before the move is finalized.

Excitement in Istanbul has reached a fever pitch, with reports suggesting that around 50,000 fans were expected to gather at the airport to greet Osimhen. This transfer comes after a proposed move to Al Ahli fell through, leaving Osimhen’s future uncertain. However, with an agreement now in place, he is set to join a Galatasaray side eager to capitalize on his talents.

Osimhen is expected to form a formidable attacking partnership with Mauro Icardi, who is currently recovering from injury. To accommodate their new signing, Galatasaray has adjusted its tactics, switching to a 3-5-2 formation, which promises to be a potent force in the Süper Lig, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The final steps in the transfer include medical examinations and the formal signing of contracts, which are expected to be completed shortly after Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul.

