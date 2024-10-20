Galatasaray coach hails Osimhen’s stunning overhead kick goal against Antalyaspor

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has hailed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen for his spectacular overhead kick goal that sealed a 3-0 victory against Antalyaspor.

Osimhen, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, scored the remarkable goal in stoppage time, marking his third of the season for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Returning from injury, the former Lille striker made an immediate impact with his acrobatic finish, which has already been tipped as a potential Puskás Award contender.

Osimhen celebrated the breathtaking strike by sprinting to the sidelines to embrace Buruk, whose birthday made the goal even more special.

“It’s a very nice goal,” Buruk said, praising Osimhen’s goal. “It’s a goal that will make waves in Europe and showcase the quality of the Turkish league. We need to demonstrate the level of our competition, and in that sense, this goal is very important.”

Excited about his performance, Osimhen, after the match, revealed the goal was dedicated to Buruk. “I dedicate the goal to my coach. Today was his birthday. Maybe this goal could be a candidate for the Puskás Award,” he said.

Despite having an earlier goal ruled out for offside, the 25-year-old made amends with his stunning bicycle kick, securing Galatasaray’s three points and enhancing their title defense.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

