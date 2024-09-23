Victor Osimhen earns N72m bonus in Galatasaray's derby win over Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen has been rewarded for his crucial contribution to Galatasaray‘s 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in Saturday’s Intercontinental Derby, registering an assist in the heated contest.

Although Osimhen has yet to score in his first two games since his loan move from Napoli, the Nigerian striker has quickly become a formidable presence in attack.

In the buildup to Galatasaray’s second goal, Osimhen skillfully chested the ball down in the box, setting up Dries Mertens to beat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

According to Turkish sports daily Fanatik, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek awarded each player, including Osimhen, a bonus of 1.5 million Turkish liras (N72 million) following the win. While no bonuses were promised before the match, the president chose to reward the team for ending Fenerbahce’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Super Lig, the longest in their history.

Fenerbahce’s last league loss came on November 4, 2023, when they were defeated 3-2 by Trabzonspor, with Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu among the scorers.

Osimhen will aim to open his goal account for Galatasaray when they face Greek champions PAOK in the Europa League at RAMS Park (Istanbul) on Wednesday, September 25.

Interestingly, the last time Osimhen notched assists in back-to-back games was in September 2019 during his stint with Lille.

