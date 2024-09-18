Osimhen focuses on teamwork at Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray fans

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, said his focus is to build positive relationships with his teammates, Michy Batshuayi and Mauro Icardi.

Despite his surprise arrival at the club, the Nigerian international has quickly become the fan’s favourite at Galatasaray.

Osimhen has secured the starting striker position, pushing Icardi and Batshuayi to the bench.

While Coach Buruk Okan may experiment with formations featuring multiple strikers, Osimhen is not concerned about competition. Instead, he views it as an opportunity for growth.

Read Also: Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray boosts club’s social media following

“Icardi is a legend of this game. Batshuayi is also a deadly player. I have things to learn from them, we will cooperate. We will improve each other’s quality,” Osimhen said after Galatasaray’s 5-0 win over the weekend.

Read Also: Osimhen officially joins Galatasaray with €11m annual salary

Osimhen’s primary focus during his loan spell, which ends in June 2025, is to make a significant impact by fostering teamwork and learning from his peers.

In the recent match, Osimhen thought he had scored but instead unintentionally assisted Abdulkerim Bardakcı after a deflection. He won over the fans by celebrating Bardakcı’s goal in tribute to Galatasaray legend Metin Oktay.

After the game, Osimhen ran to the Galatasaray ultras stand to celebrate with the fans.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.