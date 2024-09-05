Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray boosts club’s social media following

Victor Osimhen's arrival at Galatasaray sparks surge in social media following

Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray has ignited a significant surge in the Turkish club’s social media following. The reigning African Footballer of the Year officially joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli for the 2024/25 season on Wednesday, after the Italian club agreed to a loan move.

Osimhen‘s arrival has not only bolstered Galatasaray’s presence in European football but has also significantly boosted the club’s social media profile.

Since the announcement, Galatasaray’s X account (formerly Twitter) has gained over 100,000 new followers, surpassing the one million mark from its initial 920,000 followers.

This rapid growth underscores Osimhen’s influence as one of Africa’s most prominent footballers and highlights the excitement surrounding his move to Turkey.

The Nigerian striker received a hero’s welcome in Istanbul on Monday night, with thousands of passionate Galatasaray fans gathering at the airport to greet him with cheers and chants, creating a memorable moment that set the tone for his loan spell.

The 25-year-old’s move to Galatasaray followed a dramatic transfer saga that saw a potential move to Chelsea collapse on deadline day. Despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, who were willing to pay Osimhen a staggering €30 million per year for four years, the Nigerian star chose to continue his career in Europe, leading to his loan move to the Turkish club.

Osimhen’s presence in Turkey has already begun to make waves both on and off the pitch, bringing excitement to Galatasaray and their fervent supporters.

