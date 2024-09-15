Osimhen shines in Galatasaray’s 5-0 thrashing of Rizespor

Victor Osimhen made an impactful debut for Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen made an impactful debut for Galatasaray, providing an assist as the Turkish champions cruised to a 5-0 victory over Rizespor in a Turkish Super Lig match at the RAMS Park.

The Nigerian striker, on loan from Napoli, was instrumental in Galatasaray’s dominant performance, playing the full 90 minutes. Three minutes into the game, Davinson Sánchez headed in the opener from a set-piece, giving the hosts an early lead.

Osimhen nearly scored himself in the 15th minute, sending a header narrowly wide. He was credited with an assist in the 25th minute when his header found Abdulkerim Bardakcı, who tapped it in to make it 2-0.

Read Also: Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray boosts club’s social media following

The 25-year-old was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet as a Rizespor defender blocked his attempt just before halftime. He also came close to scoring in the second half, but Rizespor goalkeeper Ivo Grbic denied him with a brilliant save.

Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara, Dries Mertens, and Baris Yilmaz added further goals in the second half to complete the 5-0 demolition. Osimhen, though still waiting for his first goal, will have another opportunity when Galatasaray face Gaziantep F.K. on Tuesday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.