Galatasaray vice-president denies Osimhen’s January exit amid Juventus interest

Galatasaray vice-president İbrahim Hatipoğlu has dismissed rumours of Victor Osimhen leaving the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in January, amid reports in Italy suggesting that Juventus are keen on signing the Nigerian striker on loan from Napoli.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan deal until the end of the 2024/25 season and has made an immediate impact, providing two assists in two league games, including a standout performance against Fenerbahce last weekend.

The Nigerian striker will earn €6 million during his time in Turkey, and his release clause at Napoli has been reduced from €130 million to €75 million. He also signed a one-year contract extension with the Italian club before his loan move.

Despite his impressive start at Galatasaray, transfer speculation has arisen, with suggestions that Osimhen could be on the move as early as January. However, Hatipoğlu firmly denied these rumours.

“Osimhen leaving in January is out of the question. In fact, we are planning to have Osimhen play next season,” Hatipoğlu told Turkish media, as quoted by Gazeteoksijen.

“He is a Galatasaray player until June, and he’s shown his commitment to the club in every match. He’s happy here, and there’s no need to discuss a mid-season exit.”

Meanwhile, reports from Italy claim that Juventus are interested in Osimhen, with club director Cristiano Giuntoli having a good relationship with both the player and his agent, Roberto Calenda.

Osimhen could be a target for Juventus at the end of the season, especially if Dusan Vlahovic’s struggles continue.

Additionally, the Bianconeri are reportedly keeping an eye on Lille’s Jonathan David, who could be available for a free transfer next year if he doesn’t renew his contract with the French club.

