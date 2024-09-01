Salah confirms Liverpool departure

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has revealed that this season will be his “last year” at Liverpool, stating that he is yet to be approached about a new contract. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward’s current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Despite an impressive performance in Liverpool’s recent 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Salah remains open to a potential move away from Anfield. “I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because, as you know, it’s my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

Salah continued to cement his status as the leading scorer in United-Liverpool encounters by netting for the seventh consecutive time at Old Trafford. Reflecting on the significance of the game, he said, “To be fair, coming into the game, it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford). Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me; it is up to the club.”

Salah signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, which reportedly made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history, with a deal worth more than £18 million ($24 million) annually. Despite this, he has been continuously linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League. Last year, Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad.

When asked about Salah’s comments, Liverpool manager Arne Slot played down the speculation. “It’s a lot of ‘if.’ At this moment, he is one of ours, and I am really happy with him being one of ours, and he played really well,” Slot said. “I don’t talk about contracts in front of players, but I can talk for hours about how well he played today.”

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has become a club legend, scoring 214 goals and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats. However, with his contract nearing its end, his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

