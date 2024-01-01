Mo Salah nets brace to help Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2 at Anfield

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah scored a brace to help Liverpool beat Newcastle United 4-2 in an entertaining match at Anfield on Monday night as the Reds moved three points up in the Premier League table.

Mo Salah struck twice while Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo were on the scoresheet in an entertaining game.

Mo Salah could have made it a hattrick, but Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka saved his first penalty of the night.

Alexander Isak and Sven Botman gave the visitors hope, but Jurgen Klopp’s men ultimately dominated the game and deserved the win.

Mo Salah scored the Premier League’s first goal of 2024 to put Liverpool 1-0 in 49 minutes of play into Monday’s game at Anfield.

Luis Diaz and Dan Burn had goals disallowed for offside before Mo Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in 49 minutes of play and became the fifth player in the Premier League to score 150 goals for a club.

According to Opta, Mo Salah becomes the fifth player to reach 150 goals in the Premier League for a single club after Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal).

The Egyptian international was playing his final game for Liverpool before travelling for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON ) in Ivory Coast.

The win leaves Liverpool three points ahead of Aston Villa in second place and five clear of Arsenal and Manchester City and Arsenal in third and fourth place, respectively.