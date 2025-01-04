Rashford ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will miss Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool due to illness, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed.

The 27-year-old forward had already been excluded from the squad for four matches earlier this season, reportedly due to poor training performances and concerns over his attitude towards teammates.

Rashford returned for the 30 December home defeat to Newcastle but remained on the bench as United suffered a fourth consecutive loss and failed to score for the third successive game.

Speaking about Rashford’s current status, Amorim said, “At the moment, he is ill. He is not training, and this week he is out.” When pressed about Rashford’s future at the club, he added, “It’s the same situation. We will see in the future, but this is like a normal player, and then I make a selection.”

Amid United’s struggles—they sit 14th in the Premier League table—Serie A contenders Napoli have reportedly expressed interest in Rashford. The Red Devils are open to a loan move for the forward if his wages, exceeding £300,000 per week, are fully covered.

Meanwhile, Amorim confirmed that the club plans to trigger an extension in Harry Maguire’s contract, keeping the former captain at Old Trafford until 2026. However, the manager was candid about Maguire’s role: “He needs to improve as a leader because we are starving for leaders on the pitch.”

On a brighter note for United, captain Bruno Fernandes and midfielder Manuel Ugarte will return from suspension for the match at Anfield, potentially bolstering a team in dire need of stability and results.

